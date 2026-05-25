Texans 53-Man Roster Projection Heading Into OTAs

The Houston Texans will finally kick off their next portion of offseason preparation headed into the 2026 NFL campaign as OTAs begin later this week on May 27th.

It'll be the first time this roster connects in an organized practice setting with 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods, albeit for a short three-day span without pads.

But a lot can still be learned throughout OTAs to project both how this roster might look for the season ahead. It'll also give a glimpse of who on the bubble to make the 53-man cut might have the best odds of finding themselves on the team come Week 1 in September.

There's still a long way to go before their regular season gets going. But now as we arrive at the next big offseason checkpoint, let's take a stab at a fresh 53-man roster prediction before OTAs for how the Texans could shake out once that time comes:

Texans' 53-Man Roster Prediction

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

QB (3): C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills, Graham Mertz

Nothing too shocking here. The Texans will more than likely roll into next season with a three-man quarterback group that looks the exact same as last season.

These OTAs will also offer a fresh look at Stroud preparing for his fourth season as a pro, and he'll likely participate a bit further than he did during his 2025 stint, where he didn't throw during those May practices.

RB (4): David Montgomery, Woody Marks, Jawhar Jordan, Joshua Pitsenberger

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Houston will have some interesting decisions to make on the back-end of their running back depth chart once getting past the first two names. David Montgomery and Woody Marks are locks to make the cut.

Jordan showed nice upside in his brief opportunity vs. the Las Vegas Raiders last season, and UDFA pickup Joshua Pitsenberger has some appealing physical traits and historic numbers at Yale that make him worth a serious look. So we'll give them each the nod here.

WR (6): Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, Tank Dell, Lewis Bond

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (82) and wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Five of the Texans' wide receiver names are locked in for next year's roster. But Houston will have an interesting choice of who they want to round out their room on the back end, and whether they want to bring in six, or even seven wideouts onto their Week 1 roster.

﻿Someone like UDFA Daniel Sobkowicz presents a really appealing case. But there are only so many spots up for grabs in a crowded receiver room. Six players feel like a safe number, and their latest sixth-round pick, Bond, makes the most sense to claim that role.

TE (4): Dalton Schultz, Marlin Klein, Foster Moreau, Brevin Jordan

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This tight end room is bound to see a bit of a makeover compared to last season. The top three names seem like easy bets to land on the 53-man roster based on their offseason investment in each.

The last spot will be up in the air. But after two back-to-back season-ending injuries, the Texans will likely give Jordan a runway to re-claim his roster spot. And if he's truly healthy, he could be a nice asset to have in the passing game.

OT (5): Aireontae Ersery, Braden Smith, Trent Brown, Blake Fisher, James Neal III

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery (79) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The top four names in the offensive tackle room to make the Week 1 roster are easy to pick out. Blake Fisher might see the most questions of any, but he still played well enough in his 2025 reps to get at least another season onboard.

Neal also sticks out as an intriguing roster candidate. He's the highest-paid UDFA of any name the Texans brought in the building following the draft, and might be a sign that the team has high hopes for what he could bring to the table.

IOL: (5): Wyatt Teller, Keylan Rutledge, Ed Ingram, Jake Andrews, Febechi Nwaiwu

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans guard Ed Ingram (69) and Houston Texans tackle Austin Deculus (76) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This interior offensive line will be stuck in a heated roster battle between now and leading up to cut day; perhaps the most compelling of any position group on the Texans' roster. But this feels like a pretty likely setup to expect come time for Week 1.

﻿One more candidate like Evan Brown could sneak in, but 53 players can only stretch so far. Instead, this group gives Houston two veterans, two incoming rookies, and a steady, well-liked name in the room with Jake Andrews, who could still have a real chance to start at center for a second season.

IDL (4): Sheldon Rankins, Kayden McDonald, Tommy Togiai, Logan Hall

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (90) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Naquan Jones was a tough cut here, but the Texans have a really strong four-man core on their defensive interior to roll into next year with that might not require four players to be rostered. In that case, Jones becomes the odd man out.

Tommy Togiai had a strong finish to his 2025 that pins him in as a likely piece on next year's roster, perhaps even with a significant role. Logan Hall is also getting paid good money from his free agency signing this offseason, and could even develop as a piece to line up on the edge in due time.

EDGE (4): Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, Dylan Horton, Dominique Robinson

Jul 29, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

I wouldn't be shocked to see this room add one more veteran into the mix before the season starts. But as the landscape currently stands, this group of four seems to be the most likely pieces to begin the year on Houston's roster.

Dylan Horton is the most tenured depth piece in the room behind their star duo, and Dominique Robinson was one of the Texans' first outside free agent additions from this offseason. So it's clear they have some plans to utilize him.

LB (5): Azeez Al-Shaair, Henry To'oTo'o, Jamal Hill, Wade Woodaz, Aiden Fisher

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Here's another area of the Texans' roster that's going to be highly competitive during offseason training. On their 90-man roster, this linebacker room has nine total players, and that number could split into nearly half once Week 1 arrives.

E.J. Speed will likely be on Injured Reserve to begin the year, so he won't be included. That leaves the door open for even heavier competition. But of the three depth pieces that make the most sense to carry into the season, their pair of day three picks from the draft and a tenured piece of the defense in Hill emerge as the best fits.

CB (6): Derek Stingley, Kamari Lassiter, Jalen Pitre, Jaylin Smith, Tremon Smith, Alijah Huzzie

Jul 27, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A loaded part of the Texans' roster, and debatably their best position group when combining both star talent and depth. And with a clear five names bound to be on the 2026 roster, it makes projecting their fit on the 53-man roster that much easier.

One wild card who could find their way into the fold is Alijah Huzzie. The UNC prouduct only played two games in 2025 after dealing with injury, but can be a nice depth piece to defend the slot headed into this next season fully healthy.

S (4): Reed Blankenship, Calen Bullock, M.J. Stewart, Kamari Ramsey

Jul 24, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship reacts during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Texans' safety room is deep. Deep enough that the Texans might be forced to cut a talented name like Jaylen Reed before his second season is able to take off.

That would definitely sting, but Houston has enough bodies in the room that they might not need to carry five safeties on their roster, especially after drafting a talented and versatile body like Kamari Ramsey at the top of the fifth round.

ST (3): Ka'imi Fairbairn, Jack Stonehouse, Austin Brinkman

Aug 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, US; Houston Texans place kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) poses for a selfie with fans after training camp at the Texans practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The only real question mark on special teams relies upon who will claim the starting punter role following Tommy Townsend's departure: UDFA Jack Stonehouse or offseason trade acquisition via the New Orleans Saints, Kai Kroeger.

Kroeger shouldn't exactly be looked over. He's got an experience edge, and the Texans did invest draft capital––albeit a late-round pick swap––to acquire him. But Stonehouse has proven he's got a real boot at Syracuse, and improved every single season in college to make him well capable of being their Week 1 starting punter.

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