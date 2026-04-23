Multiple Teams Have Called Texans About Nico Collins Trade

The Houston Texans appear to have some interest gaining around the trade market as it relates to their Pro Bowl wide receiver Nico Collins.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, teams have called the Texans to "check in" on the status of wide receiver Nico Collins, as he's slated to get a contract adjustment in the near future.

Schultz noted that while the Texans aren't likely to deal Collins, it hasn't stopped opposing general managers from poking around the situation.

Sources: Teams have called the #Texans to check on 2x Pro Bowl WR Nico Collins with an understanding in the league that he needs a contract adjustment.



It seems highly unlikely Houston would deal him, but teams have checked. Collins will make $20.6M this season when the WR… pic.twitter.com/WOJjOIp2Pb — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 23, 2026

While the key note of the report should underline the Texans' likelihood––or lack thereof––of trading their top wideout, it does undoubtedly emerge as an intriguing wrinkle for Houston and their current situation right around the time of the draft.

Texans' Nico Collins Emerging as Possible Trade Target

Collins is fresh out of his fifth year with the Texans for what was yet another productive season in the fold as their top pass-catcher, logging 71 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns in his third-consecutive campaign with over 1,000 yards through the air.

He's been a cornerstone of the Texans offense throughout the past several seasons and so to this point, has projected to be for the foreseeable future.

However, the key factor of note when it comes to Collins’ future leans upon his current contract situation, which teams around the league have taken notice of.

Collins currently signed on through the 2027 season for $20.6 million this season and $21 million next season—a bargain rate for top-rated pass-catchers around the league, considering names like Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase have eclipsed over $40 million annually on their respective deals..

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Simply put, Collins is due for a pay raise. And soon enough, the Texans are likely to hand one his way.

But to this point, it hasn't happened. So teams are doing their due diligence of calling Nick Caserio and Houston's front office to see if there's any chance of a deal being struck.

More than likely, though, those calls feel like chatters that are more or less exploratory, rather than anything substantive.

Don't Hold Your Breath on a Draft Day Blockbuster

The Texans have shown no signs of being interested in moving off of Collins throughout this offseason or since breaking out onto the scene in 2023, despite what his contract situation may hold.

He's been one of the NFL's best, most consistent pass-catchers across the past three seasons when he's been healthy and on the field, and also developed some notable chemistry with C.J. Stroud for a pairing Houston would likely love to continue growing.

It'll be a storyline to keep an eye on, especially around this time of year when the action can get hectic around the draft. But on the surface, all signs seem to point towards Collins remaining in Houston for now.

Instead, expect the Texans to look into the idea of a possible extension or pay raise later this summer once the dust settles from the draft, or even next offseason at the same time they're slated to hit the negotiation table for their quarterback.

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