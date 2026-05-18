Texans Planning Joint Practice During Training Camp

The Houston Texans will be hosting at least one joint practice leading up to this year's preseason.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans will be taking the road to participate in a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers that takes place right around training camp ahead of their final preseason game.

#Texans will have joint practice with #Panthers on road in advance of preseason game in August @kp — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 18, 2026

The practice will be hosted right ahead of the NFL's third week of preseason, when the Texans will face the Panthers in their final preliminary showing before the regular season.

As to when the Texans' official dates for their 2026 training camp are set to take place is still yet to be announced, as Houston currently sits in the second phase of their offseason training just over a week before OTAs kick off at the end of May.

But at the very least, we know where the Texans will be practicing in their final days of camp leading up to their regular season slate. And against an opposing team like the Panthers rather than players from Houston's roster, it should act as an extra, beneficial challenge for this group to take on.

Texans Have Joint Practice With Panthers for Second-Straight Preseason

It won't be the first time the Texans have a joint practice on deck during their preseason slate, and it's not even their first rodeo of doing so with the Panthers, considering they were a part of their two-game joint practice through 2025 along with the Detroit Lions.

But this year's preseason schedule worked out well for the Texans to run it back with Carolina on the road, offering a different look than a typical team practice would offer with only players inside Houston's building.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) practices during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Thursday, August 21, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's a part of the preparation process leading up to the regular season that Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans clearly values pretty highly.

During Houston's 2025 slate of joint practices, Ryans spoke about what those sessions offer differently from a typical training camp practice, expressing that working with another team can offer different looks and spark conversations that aren’t as possible in a regular practice.

“The main thing is we get different looks, different schemes and we go against different players," Ryans said of the Texans' 2025 joint practice, via TexansWire. "The main thing for us is for guys to see something different."

" I thought it was very beneficial to our guys. It brings up multiple conversations about different concepts offensively and defensively. It sparks conversation. It helps us when it comes to further down the line, how we game plan and what adjustments we need to make. So, we gain a lot from that, internally, when we're able to joint practice.”

As to when the exact dates will be for the Texans to make that trip are yet to be revealed, but expect them to take place from sometime between August 21st through the 27th; the week between Weeks 2 and 3 of the preseason.

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