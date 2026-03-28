The Houston Texans head into the 2026 NFL Draft with eight selections at their disposal.

It's a bit more flexibility than they've had in years past. Thanks to 2025's trade down the board with the New York Giants that allowed them to land Jaxson Dart, along with their trade with the Washington Commanders to ship out Laremy Tunsil, Houston has four selections in the first three rounds to offer a nice boost of young talent headed into next season and onwards.

But, where exactly do they stand within all seven rounds? With over 250 picks on the board, it can oftentimes be easy to get confused about where each team may sit in all three days of the draft.

So with that in mind, we've put together a comprehensive list for all eight of the Texans' 2026 draft picks from rounds one through seven:

Houston Texans' 2026 Draft Picks

1st – 28 – 28th

2nd– 6 – 38th (via WAS)

2nd – 27 – 59th

3rd – 5 – 69th (via NYG)

4th– 6 – 106th (via WAS)

5th – 1 – 141st (via CLE)

5th – 27 – 167th

7th – 27 – 243rd (via SF)

As of March 28th, 2026

Of course, there's tons of time for the Texans to move up and down the board between now and when they're on the clock that could change their outlook on any of the three days they'll be selecting.

Especially considering this same front office traded out of the first round in last year's draft for an early second rounder, all bets are off for how their stockpile of assets may shift between now and when they come out on the other side of their three days in Pittsburgh.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But in all, it's four picks within the top 70, and over half of their draft altogether that has stemmed from other teams around the league as a result of a trade.

How the Texans Acquired Each Traded Pick

2nd– 6 – 38th, 4th– 6 – 106th (via WAS): In March of 2025, the Texans traded Laremy Tunsil and a fourth round pick to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a 2025 third- and seventh-round picks, plus 2026 second- (No. 38) and fourth-round (No. 106) selections.

3rd – 5 – 69th (via NYG): During the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Giants traded 2025 second- and fourth-round picks, plus and a third-round selection (No. 69) in the 2026 to the Texans in exchange trade up for quarterback Jaxson Dart.

5th – 1 – 141st (via CLE): In March of 2026, the Cleveland Browns acquired offensive tackle Tytus Howard in a trade with the Texans in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 141) from the Raiders.

7th – 27 – 243rd (via SF): In November of 2024, the San Francisco 49ers traded a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Texans in exchange for defensive tackle Khalil Davis.