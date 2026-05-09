DeMeco Ryans Explains How Kayden McDonald Fits Texans' Defense

The Houston Texans, on the second day of the NFL draft, placed a major priority on getting their hands on a potential difference-maker for the future of their defensive front, trading up to the 36th pick in round two for Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald.

It was the second of two examples early on in the draft where the Texans made sure to do what they had to in order to land a particular prospect they had their eyes on for some time, pairing next to first-round pick Keylan Rutledge at pick 26.

But what exactly was it about McDonald that captured the Texans' attention?

For head coach DeMeco Ryans, it was his sheer physicality and power showcased from his first year starting at Ohio State that really popped off in terms of the eye test. And as a result, motivated him and the Texans brass to get ahold of him.

"What I liked about about Kayden [McDonald] from his tape at Ohio State was the physicality," Ryans said. "It shows up, right? When he's across the line from an offensive lineman, no matter who it was, he was knocking those guys back in the backfield that translates to Houston Texans defense."

"We want to knock guys back. He does that. And he's still a very young player who has so much room to grow, so much room to ascend. But it starts right here today. You see him in as individual drills. He has the power. We can win with that type of power."

The Texans had faced a bit of turnover at their defensive tackle position earlier this offseason by a losing two veterans, Tim Settle Jr. and Mario Edwards, which naturally led to Houston focusing on few top-rated prospects in the draft that could fill that void for the future.

McDonald, one of the best-run defenders in the class coming off an All-American season with Ohio State, certainly fit the bill of doing just that. And it appears he was a talent the Texans were always paying close attention to.

Scheme Fit Might Not Mean Much for Kayden McDonald

McDonald isn't exactly the most ideal scheme fit for the Texans, specifically when compared to other defensive tackles that were on the board in this range.

Back in college, he was on an odd front with the Buckeyes that led to him being touted as one of the best defensive linemen in the class, to now lining up in a wide-9 look at the next level, which could lead to a bit of an adjustment period in his initial few reps in year one.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (DL21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But the Texans see the big-picture traits out of McDonald that make him an easy fit for not just their scheme, but their mindset entirely: he's powerful, physical, explosive, and brings the right type of juice on the interior to help out the elite duo off the edge.

"We liked Kayden. We visited with him on a 30-visit. We really, really like the tape," Ryans continued. "We liked the visit. So if we added this guy to our team, we know he would be an impact player for us."

"So we found a way to do that. And that starts with Nick in his preparation and knowing the needs of other teams, knowing how the board is going to fall and him making the moves that we need to make to go get guys that we really want."

Landing McDonald is yet another example from the Texans' offseason that this front office is willing to be aggressive and do what it takes to try and get over the hump in 2026.

And with the power and explosiveness he adds to an already stout defensive front for now and the near future, that decision to be aggressive in the pursuit of the Ohio State tackle could end up paying out major dividends pretty quickly.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!