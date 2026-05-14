How NFL Execs See C.J. Stroud, Texans' Contract Talks Playing Out

Now just under four months away from the 2026 NFL season getting underway, the Houston Texans still have yet to come to any agreement on an extension for quarterback C.J. Stroud, or really had any reported substantive talks linking the two sides around hashing something out before Week 1 kicks off.

The Texans have been busy in extending key names around the roster like Will Anderson Jr., Azeez Al-Shaair, Danielle Hunter, and Dalton Schultz. Though for Stroud, he's one of the few roster cornerstones who has yet to receive that security and pay day come his way.

Sure, there's still a good amount of time between now and the start of next season for an agreement to come to form. But it seems like in the eyes of executives around the league, it's far from a guarantee to see that happen.

Execs Push Back on C.J. Stroud Landing Extension This Summer

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the sentiment around league front offices when it comes to the status of Stroud's extension is trending in one clear direction: Houston's decision-makers have remained verbally committed to their quarterback, but that doesn't mean an extension is on the way this offseason.

"The Texans have been wholly supportive of Stroud, who is eyeing a big fourth season," Fowler wrote, "The Texans have not tipped their hand, but some around the league are loosely expecting Stroud to also play out the fourth year of his rookie pact without an extension."

Anything can happen over the course of a long offseason. Heck, the Texans could strike a surprise extension for Stroud tomorrow if they truly feel as confident as they've appeared on the surface.

But more than likely, the current landscape seems to indicate that Houston feels more comfortable with a patient approach around Stroud and his future contract; a different approach from getting ahead of schedule like they have for several other players this offseason, like Will Anderson.

The Pros & Cons to Waiting on Stroud's Extension

There's both risk and reward when it comes to waiting things out a bit longer than usual for Stroud's extension.

Most notably, the Texans will be able to see another full season sample size out of Stroud before deciding to hash out a lucrative, long-term commitment like his next contract projects to be.

Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If Stroud has a similarly lackluster fourth season in 2026 that doesn't show much growth from his prior two seasons of turbulence, it'll be tough for the Texans to truly cement him in as their franchise quarterback of the future on a second contract.

By holding out until next summer, Houston has much more flexibility with their situation at center, considering Stroud is signed on for just one more season past 2026 due to his $25.9 million fifth-year option.

But there's also a case that the Texans might be doing themselves a disservice by not working out a new deal with Stroud now.

If he does have a bounce-back season, as their decision-makers appear confident can eventually happen, the price on his next contract will only be going up in an ever-rising quarterback market.

Bottom Line

For a Texans roster that's going to be expensive as this one will be in a few years’ time, those extra dollars Houston could save by extending Stroud now could matter a ton. But doing so could also turn ugly really quickly if he doesn't meet expectations.

For as long as Stroud doesn't have that new deal worked out, it makes his fourth season under center exponentially more important to get right, as it could be the difference between Houston paying out a multi-million dollar deal his way, or could lead to even further questions this time next offseason.

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