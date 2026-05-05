C.J. Stroud's Offseason Trajectory Is Encouraging for Texans

There's been no bigger and more pivotal offseason of C.J. Stroud's career thus far than the one he's knee-deep into right now.

After the results of last season's turbulence and playoff disaster, Stroud is headed into year four at the helm of the Houston Texans, looking to re-establish himself.

The stock surrounding the 2023 second-overall pick might be the lowest it’s been since his arrival three years ago. And now as he eyes a contract extension potentially next offseason, this season is as good a time as ever to rebuild himself as the top-rated signal-caller he was once touted as.

From the perspective of Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, though, he's seen all the right things out of his quarterback so far through the offseason, particularly within Stroud's time in both coaching and strength and conditioning sessions.

“C.J.’s done a really good job all offseason just continuing to be locked in, continuing to prepare the right way,” coach DeMeco Ryans said of Stroud, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

“He’s been dialed in to our strength sessions, our coaching sessions and our meetings. He’s been dialed in and very into it. That’s all you can ask for from all our guys at this time."

C.J. Stroud Already Turning Heads This Offseason

Ryan’s comments on his quarterback add to the recent wave that's surged revolving around Stroud and the work he's put in this offseason.

It was just earlier this week when pictures had gone viral across social media showcasing Stroud's body transformation in just a few months after the end of last season.

CJ Stroud looking slimmed down this off season 👀 pic.twitter.com/lyQKepp8a1 — Tomorrow’s Retro (@tomorrowsretro) May 2, 2026

Clearly, it's been a busy time behind the scenes for Stroud to already be looking refined physically, and also seemingly in a positive headspace after a rough ending to his third year as a pro. It's great news for the Texans, and a development is head coach has taken note of.

Ryans also noted Stroud's diligence in working with offensive coordinator Nick Caley and new quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski across Houston's offseason program thus far, which currently sits in stage one before OTAs get rolling later this month.

“Everybody’s looking to grow and C.J.’s doing a great job of growing and learning, spending time with [Nick] Caley, with Jerry [Schuplinski]. He’s doing extra things with his body as well, body maintenance," Ryans continued, via Wilson.

"Proud of the work that he’s putting in right now. It’s only going to help you when it comes time for the season. So, he’s laying that groundwork right now to have a really good season.”

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws in the first quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Still around four months remain on the calendar before the Texans are back to the grind for the 2026 NFL season. Between OTAs, training camp, and preseason on the horizon, this roster really hasn't even scratched the surface when it comes to their preparation for the year ahead.

That means Stroud has even more time on his hands to continue a productive offseason of both staying in the gym and working with the Texans' staff, thus making the necessary strides to get back to similar production from his breakout first campaign that many dream he still has in the tank.

If Stroud can re-discover that level of his game, it could just be what the Texans need to truly take the next step as a whole after three consecutive losses in the divisional round. And that leap might also be exactly what the signal-caller needs to truly cement his next big contract to come with it.

That's what makes this offseason more important than ever for the Texans quarterback. And so far, signs seem to be pointing in the right direction for what's ahead.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!