Texans Reward Dalton Schultz With $12.6M Extension

The Houston Texans' slew of offseason moves continue with another extension for one of their core offensove pieces.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Texans and tight end Dalton Schultz have agreed to a one-year, $12.6 million extension, guaranteeing him $17.6 million across the next two years.

The #Texans and TE Dalton Schultz have agreed to terms on a 1-year extension worth $12.6M, sources say, with $17.6M now guaranteed combining 2026 and 2027.



The deal, done by @SteveCaric of @Wasserman, rewards another veteran in Houston. First Danielle Hunter, now Schultz. pic.twitter.com/P37BS45syh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2026

It's the second big extension to come from the Texans in the past 24 hours, joining star defensive end Danielle Hunter's $40 million extension from Thursday night. This time, it's the offensive side of the ball getting invested in, as Houston now locks in their starting tight end for the next two seasons.

During Schultz's 17 games played across the 2025 season, he posted 82 receptions for 776 yards and three touchdowns; his best season statistically since joining Houston from the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 offseason.

Schultz was second on the Texans in total receiving yards throughout the season, behind only Pro Bowl wide receiver Nico Collins and his 1,117-yard season.

Why Did Texans Decide to Extend Schultz?

The Texans clearly liked what they saw from Schultz this past season enough to warrant another year on his contract, which comes in as relatively afforable when looking around the market at the position.

Schultz saw a dramatic increase in targets and catches in 2025 compared to what he had seen across the past two years, going from under 90 targets in the past two years to 106 in 2025.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) reacts after a catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium.

C.J. Stroud leaned on him as a trusted target that can move the chains over the middle of the field, which would lead to him stepping up as one of the league's more productive tight ends statistically, and now gets to have him at his disposal for the foreseeable future.

By extending Schultz, the Texans are also able to save additional money against the cap for this offseason by moving some of the money on his deal into future years.

Houston is currently looking at upwards of $30 million in salary cap space following their move to cut Joe Mixon and land his $8 million in cap savings, and now Schultz's extension will be able to add onto that number further.

Therefore, it not only locks in one of their offensive safety nets for Stroud across the next couple of seasons, but allows Houston more flexibility in the short term to get this roster even better across the offseason–– perhaps in the form of adding a few upgrades on the offensive line.

The Texans now won't have to worry about Schultz hitting the free agent market until after the 2027 season once he moves into his early 30s. But based on his production from his latest season, it's clear that he has a few good seasons left in the tank to be a net positive in Houston's air attack, and a nice asset to have for C.J. Stroud.