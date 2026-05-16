How Texans' C.J. Stroud Is Expanding His Game for 2026 Season

It looks like Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud could change up his play style just a bit headed into the 2026 season–– particularly when it comes to his ability as a dual-threat option.

The intel comes from Texans running back Woody Marks, who recently spoke about some of what he's seen from his quarterback throughout his offseason via KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, and hinted that Stroud could be in line to use his legs a bit more come next season.

"He’s been doing a tremendous job. He got bigger and stronger," Marks said about C.J. Stroud. "His times when we were running outside, he’s getting faster. I’d say he should be using his legs a lot this year, too.”

Yet another supportive comment surrounding the Texans' quarterback in what's seemingly been an offseason where he's kept his head down and worked. But what really sparks the most attention of Marks' quote is about Stroud's rushing ability.

Stroud Looking to Run More in 2026?

If that rushing effectiveness is a focus for Stroud in 2026, it's an intriguing aspect for him to add to his bag of tricks as a quarterback, considering he's not been the most eager to get outside of the pocket and run compared to other younger signal callers in the league that have been known to make frequent plays on the run.

Just last season, Stroud finished the year with 48 rushing attemps through his 14 games played, logging 209 yards for an average of 4.4 yards a carry.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Those numbers slotted him in with the 16th-most rushing yards for a quarterback throughout the season, despite having played in three fewer games due to a concussion.

So he's at least got some success to bank on as a dual-threat who can work with both his legs and through the air to move the chains.

But this season, taking that ability to the next level and looking for more ways to make plays as a dual-threat quarterback will be key in elevating this offense to better heights than 2025.

Stroud's Dual Threat Ability Can Pay Major Dividends

It's not to say that anyone should expect Stroud to turn into someone who takes off for 6 to 8 times a game like some of the best runners and scramblers in the league manage to put together.

However, for a quarterback like Stroud who hangs his hat on being a strong passer from the pocket with a focus on getting the ball in the hands of playmakers like Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins, also being able to make plays out of structure and use his legs for a few extra yards adds so much more versatility to this unit.

Stroud might also be able to have a bit more confidence for a few more runs per game when factoring in the offensive line improvements made in front of him this offseason that might finally give him a few extra seconds to make a play on the run.

Of course, the most important skills for any quarterback to have at the pro level will always be finding their success in the pocket and limiting sacks and negative plays in the process. Strictly being a runner at quarterback without the arm talent won't get you very far in the NFL.

But in a league where dual-threat passers are becoming more frequent and dangerous in their respective offenses, it's on Stroud to adapt to that trend and become a more dynamic playmaker himself to truly cement himself as one of the better young quarterbacks in the league.

If Marks' comments prove to be true, this new version of Stroud might re-wired and motivated for a resurgent 2026 campaign, and one that could get him one step closer to a lucrative extension come next offseason.

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