C.J. Stroud Reveals What Woody Marks Brings to Texans

The Houston Texans have been on a tear, winning each of their last five games, including three straight against the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Of course, the defense is getting its flowers for this historic run, and having C.J. Stroud back on the field has certainly helped, but there has been an unsung hero to Houston's success. Fourth-round rookie RB Woody Marks has quickly turned into a game-changer for the Texans, especially in an overall underwhelming RB room.

After rushing for 68 yards on 26 attempts with a receiving touchdown in their win over the Chiefs in Arrowhead, Stroud explained what makes the rookie so impactful for the Texans.

"I think he's brought an ability to create yards after contact and be great in the pass game and catch the ball and get upfield and be dynamic in that area," Stroud said about Marks. "I think he's making strides in pass protection, and he needs to in that, and he wants to be better in every single area.

"He's a very mature rookie and has done a good job of never riding the highs or riding the lows. I thought he's done a good job of taking care of the football, running downhill, and making blocks."

Marks' underrated impact in Houston

Houston running back Woody Marks (27) signals a first down to allow the Texans to run out the clock and kick a game-winning field goal to beat the Tennessee Titans 16-13 during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marks got off to a slow start in his rookie campaign, as it took some time for the 24-year-old to truly get integrated into this Houston offense. Through the first eight games of his career, Marks rushed for 60+ yards just twice, but he has now eclipsed that mark four times during Houston's active five-game winning streak.

Marks has brought plenty to the table for this Texans team in desperate need of a spark in their backfield, and he has continued to improve throughout his first year.

As the Texans inch closer to the postseason, Marks will continue to become more valuable, and this type of praise from the star QB could be exactly what he needs to reinforce his wanting-to-improve mentality.

