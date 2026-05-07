How Texans QB C.J. Stroud Transformed His Body This Offseason

One of the bigger storylines revolving around Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud moving through this NFL offseason hasn't just surrounded what's on the horizon for his upcoming contract extension, but also his eye-catching body transformation undergone this offseason.

Just by looking at a few pictures from Stroud in his offseason training, the changes in his physique are clear to see.

He's shed a few pounds, put on a bit more muscle, and has kept his head down in the off-months ahead of a critical fourth season in Houston.

Year 4 loading for CJ Stroud ⏳



(via @CJ7Stroud) pic.twitter.com/Yv9IxTrQqK — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 3, 2026

For what's set to be a statement season for Stroud, his physical development couldn't have come at a better time. And it seems like, according to some new intel, that transformation has been both due to diligent work in the gym, but also in the kitchen.

C.J. Stroud's Reworked Offseason Diet

Texans insider DJ Bien-Aime recently appeared on ESPN's Get Up! to provide insight into Stroud's attention-grabbing offseason, noting some of the dietary changes made in the past few months that have been a factor in getting to where he is now.

"He's made a few changes, one notably is his diet," Bien-Aime said about Stroud. "He's gotten rid of sugary food... got rid of carbs. All he really drinks is water and lean food. That's how he's been able to slim down."

Clip from my appearance on NFL live yesterday talking CJ Stroud. pic.twitter.com/HNaJaHjV91 — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) May 6, 2026

Rather than having a key focus on what his contract situation might look like beyond the next two years, Stroud has instead decided to turn his attention towards a more important matter: what he needs to do to maximize his abilities on the field after a sour end to last season.

And clearly, part of that development process has centered on how he can level up physically.

Being in the gym and in the Texans facility for consistent offseason work certainly helps push that in the right direction, but fueling with the right nutrition can make those strides even more effective.

For Stroud, that's resulted in cutting out the sugars and carbs, drinking more water, and the results of those choices have started to come to form pretty nicely still several months away from the 2026 season kicking off.

Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts on the field after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It's yet another change surrounding Stroud taking place throughout a busy offseason––both individually and for the Texans as a whole––setting the stage for what could be a drastically different turnout from a dreary end to last season.

The Texans opted to push Jerry Schuplinski to his quarterbacks coach to hope to stabilize that growth for Stroud, his supporting cast both upfront and in his backfield has seen a step forward from 2025, and Stroud himself is motivated for better and more consistent product as well.

Things are shaping up to look pretty positive surrounding the Texans and their refreshed scoring attack for next season. However, there's no doubt that the biggest component of that aspired success will be how Stroud performs, so it's critical for these offseason changes to materialize into on-field success.

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