7 Combine Questions That Will Shape the Texans' NFL Draft Board

The Houston Texans are just a few days away from entering this year's NFL Scouting Combine with the rest of the league. And just like each of the 31 teams around them, there's an abundance of questions facing them as they approach a critical piece of the offseason puzzle.

Whether those questions concern the talent that's incoming via the rookie class, or the talent already on the roster heading into next season, it makes for a hectic point in the NFL calendar for the Texans and everyone else involved, but starts to really get the gears turning on the offseason altogether.

With that in mind, here's a batch of seven pressing questions that the Texans and their roster face heading into the combine, and how it could shift their draft plans one way or another.

Do Texans Address RB Through FA or Draft?

The Texans are almost certain to find a new partner for Woody Marks in the backfield this offseason. But the question remain exactly how it'll be done.

Will that added firepower come in the form of a free agent splash or an investment in a running back within the first two days of the draft? Perhaps how well this year's incoming class of backs performs at the combine will provide Houston with better clarity.

Will Davis Mills Be Traded?

The latest Texan to find his way into lingering trade buzz kicking the offseason off is backup quarterback Davis Mills, who, after a 3-0 slate while starting in 2025, could be worth a pursuit from teams in need of stability under center, and thus can provide additional assets in return for Houston.

If that's the end result for Mills and Houston this offseason, maybe it results in a late-round dart throw on a quarterback on day three of the draft to fill out the depth chart in his place.

Is There a True Need to Draft Another WR?

In a class that has a nice assortment of wide receiver talent, every team will likely be linked to a few incoming pass-catchers throughout the weeks ahead. But is wideout really a priority the Texans need to invest in?

The Texans are still have two developing selections from last year's class in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, have Tank Dell returning from injury, have seen Xavier Hutchinson hone into a quality, reliable option, and of course, you can't forget about Nico Collins leading the pack.

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (82) and wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With that in mind, maybe the Texans need to steer clear of wide receivers and allocate those resources elsewhere around the roster.

How's the Confidence Within TE Room?

Dalton Schultz made his presence felt on the Texans' offense throughout this past season, but beyond his impact, the room faced inconsistency throughout the year. Cade Stover was out for over half the season with a broken foot, Brevin Jordan was on season-ending IR for an injury in camp, and their primary backup elevated in place, Harrison Bryant, didn't make much of a dent on his behalf.

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Could that mean tight end is on the short list of priorities to address in the draft? It depends on how confident the Houston brass is in not just Schultz holding up his end of the bargain, but for those behind him to remain available and productive as well.

Where Will Tytus Howard Line Up in 2026?

The Texans musy work on refining their starting offensive line throughout the offseason, but where they allocate the most attention could be dependent on their plans for Tytus Howard.

The veteran was one of Houston's best lineman this past season, yet split time between left guard and right tackle. He'll be working to build off that campaign in 2026 wherever Houston wants to play him.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) reacts after a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

But wherever Tytus doesn't decide to play between left guard and right tackle could be the one spot that the Texans put the most pressure on addressing in the early rounds of the draft, outside of center.

Does Houston Prioritize Youth at IDL?

The Texans could have a turnover to address on their defensive interior based on how free agency develops for bothn Sheldon Rankins and Tim Settle Jr. But irrespective of how their situations pan out, Houston could find value in into that position group with a pick in the first two days of the draft.

Not only is the defensive interior the spot on Houston's elite defense that could benefit the most from adding external talent, but could be best served by a spark of youth in the mix as well.

What's the Plan at Safety?

Another minor component of the Texans' defense that could use a tweak through the draft: another safety that can line up next to Calen Bullock in the back-end, therefore providing further stability to a position group that was a revolving door in 2025.

But the Texans still have options to establish their safety room next year outside of the draft if they so choose. M.J. Stewart would be a valuable re-signing if 100% from his season-ending quad injury. Rookie Jaylen Reed was productive in his first year, but also faced injury himself. If there are any further upgrades on Jimmie Ward's playing status, maybe he gets a look too.

Adding more depth through the draft into an already top-tier secondary, though, certainly won't hurt their defense's outlook for 2026.