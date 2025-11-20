Texans Add Former Cowboys LB to Active Roster
The Houston Texans have claimed a free agent linebacker to add to their active roster.
According to a team announcement, the Texans have claimed linebacker Damone Clark from the Dallas Cowboys, adding him to their 53-man roster.
Texans Sign Damone Clark to Active Roster
Clark, a 25-year-old veteran linebacker, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of LSU, and has suited up for four seasons with the Cowboys.
Through that time with the Cowboys, Clark played in 47 games and started for 26, collecting 196 total tackles and six tackles for loss from 2022 to 2025. This season in particular, he's played eight games on Dallas' main rosterwith two starts to log 14 tackles.
He was waived following the Cowboys' latest win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, but it didn't take much time for him to fall in place with a new home in Houston.
The move comes along with the decision from the Texans to cut veteran kicker Matthew Wright from the 53-man roster, making room for Clark to come aboard.
Considering Ka'imi Fairbairn has been elevated to active after missing the past two weeks with a hamstring injury, Wright now finds his way back to the open market, while the Texans add some reinforcements to their front seven.
Clark now joins a linebacker core led by Henry To'oTo'o, Azeez Al-Shaair, and EJ Speed. He'll fill in as a piece of the depth chart, along with a bit of work on special teams.
It remains unlikely that Clark will be able to make his first showing for Houston on such a short turnaround against Buffalo, but if not ready to go, he'll have the chance to make his Texans debut for Week 13 against the Indianapolis Colts for what projects to be a critical division matchup.
