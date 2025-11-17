Texans Daily

Texans Feeling Encouraged With Bills Game Approaching

The Houston Texans are in the right frame of mind as they face off against the Buffalo Bills.

Jeremy Brener

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair celebrate.
Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair celebrate. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have scrambled back to .500 after an 0-3 start following a 16-13 win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 11.

The victory has the Texans as winners of five of their last seven, but the road to getting in the playoff picture begins with a Week 12 game on Thursday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is ready for the challenge.

"It's always good to go in with that great feeling of coming off a win, right? And understanding what it took to win those games. You just keep plugging along. When Thursday comes, whatever it takes. We know it's going to be a great battle versus a really great Buffalo team. So, whatever we have to do to win the game, that's all that matters," Ryans said.

Texans Hoping to Build Momentum vs. Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen passes deep in the end zone against the Houston Texans
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen passes deep in the end zone against the Houston Texans. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Texans offense struggled against the Titans, but knowing that the defense has their back against a tough opponent in Josh Allen and the Bills helps the team with a big game on the line.

"I mean it's a lot of confidence," Texans quarterback Davis Mills said. "When you have a defense playing like the way they do on the other side of the ball, I mean you feel free as an offense to go out there and make plays.

"Obviously, we got to start a little faster, find ways to score touchdowns in the red zone. We've been talking about that for weeks now, but I mean when you have a defense you can lean on and you know you're going to get the ball back and they're going to hold the other team to very little points, you're really confident as an offense."

The Texans offense will likely need more than the 16 points they posted in Week 11 to beat the Bills, but the team's energy is in the right place going into the game.

"It feels great man. Especially a divisional win on the road, it means a lot. And coming off of last week, another divisional win. But I feel like for us, we have to continue to take it one game at a time. Continuing to stay eyes in front of us and get ready for Buffalo. Short week so got to take care of the bodies and go out there and have fun," Texans wide receiver Nico Collins said.

Kickoff between the Bills and Texans is scheduled for Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CT inside NRG Stadium.

