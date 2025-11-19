Bills’ Injury Woes Could Give Texans a Clear Path to Attack
When scouting out the landscape of the Houston Texans' Week 12 matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, both sides will have a handful of key absences out of the mix on both sides of the ball.
For the Texans, they'll obviously be without starting quarterback C.J. Stroud, as well as nickel Jalen Pitre for a third-straight week for a big hit on both sides of the ball. For the Bills, they've ruled out multiple offensive playmakers, pairing with an already-beaten-up defense, making the task to come into Houston for a win on the road during a short week a bit easier said than done.
The Texans, even with a backup quarterback in Davis Mills at the helm, though, could have an opportunity to take advantage of the Bills' game plan for Thursday as they try to navigate their own injury woes.
Per ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Bills injuries will put a heavy focus on the Bills to control the game offensively. That means a bigger workload for running back James Cook, and especially so when it comes to finding opportunities in the passing game out of the backfield–– boding well for the Texans' pass rush.
"With several injuries on defense, the Bills will want to control the tempo of the game with their offense Thursday night vs. Houston," Fowler said. "The battle to watch is against the Texans' vaunted pass rush with Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, who have combined for 17 sacks and both rank in the top 25 in pass rush win rate."
"With Buffalo's pass-catching arsenal in flux... don't be surprised if the Bills continue to utilize the running backs catching out of the backfield. James Cook III and Ty Johnson combined for five catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns last week against Tampa Bay. And the Bills' offense can always press the No. 17 button for instant yardage."
Bills Injuries Could Lead to Bigger Day for James Cook vs. Texans
For a Texans defense that's remained stout in their pass rush and defending the run, that makes for a steep challenge for this Buffalo offense to overcome–– even with Josh Allen and his explosiveness commanding the charge after a red-hot week vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Heading into the contest, the Texans rank third in the NFL for rushing yards allowed per game (87.1), and bottom six in the league for explosive runs of over 10+ yards allowed. Houston is just as strong in defending the pass, allowing the lowest EPA per play through the air in the league (-0.25).
And without key names like Curtis Samuel, Dalton Kincaid, or Mecole Hardman in the fold offensively, Cook and Allen will be the ones who have to generate that playmaking to put points on the board for Buffalo offensively. The Texans, however, are certain to come prepared for that.
No C.J. Stroud once again will put the pressure on the Texans' defense to step up to make the night easier for this Mills-led offense, which puts a big emphasis on stopping the run, both from the legs of Cook and Allen that can be potent if left unchecked.
Houston has proven to have the firepower to make it happen over their previous 10 games of the season. Time will tell if that can hold up on a short week against one of the better teams in the conference.
