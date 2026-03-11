Texans Bolster Defensive Line Signing Former Bucs Pass Rusher

Contrary to the popular belief, free agency isn't all about making huge splashy moves; it also requires fleshing out the far less glamorous areas of the roster.

At base level, adhering to the golden rule of building success deep in the trenches means we shouldn't overlook the Houston Texans bringing in former Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25 year old defensive lineman Logan Hall on a two-year $7 million deal.

Hall is a 6-foot-6, 283-pound defensive end who's spent his past four years in Tampa Bay, now comes aboard the Texans' own unit to try and bring some additional depth to an already-elite defensive line.

As a former Houston Cougar, Hall was clearly delighted to be returning to familiar surroundings, but fitting right in with this imperious defensive unit head coach DeMeco Ryans has been building probably had the biggest draw.

“Oh man, I’m so excited,” Hall told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “I’m coming home. I just like their style of defense. They pin their ears back and go. DeMeco Ryans does a great job getting them dialed in. I’m happy to be a part of it and do what I can to help the team win.”

Logan Hall Pumped to Join Texans

Now that he's going to be flanked by a pair of truly elite edge rushers in Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., the burgeoning hope will be that Hall can get back to the form of 2024 when he produced a career high 5.5 sacks.

In more general terms, after spending four rather middling years in Tampa, the former 33rd overall pick in the 2022 draft now finds himself in defensive football nirvana on a team who might get him a legit shot at a championship.

“I think it’s going to be a surreal feeling coming home and playing back in the city,” Hall enthused. “I’m really excited. They’ll have my back and support me and do my best not to let them down. I want to be a part of a Super Bowl winning team. Let’s get after it.”

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Logan Hall (90) celebrates with linebacker Lavonte David (54) after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers (14, not pictured) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

While it's true to say that the Bucs will be content enough to move on from Hall, it's entirely more intriguing that Ryans and Co. still hold the belief that the veteran defensive lineman can mix it amongst the elite players on his own roster.

Having already lost defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. to the Washington Commanders in free agency, Hall will get the opportunity to prove that he can fill the void and hopefully make more strides forward in his career trajectory.

Hall certainly isn't lacking in all the core physical attributes required to succeed within the right environment, so the fit in Houston might indeed suit him, especially if he can respond to positive coaching. His ability to play 3-technique should give the Texans a little more flexibility to the defensive scheme in overall terms.