Texans Sign Former Bears DE Dominique Robinson

The Houston Texans' first 2026 free agent signing from outside the building has officially arrived with the reported deal for defensive end Dominuque Robinson.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans have come to terms with former Chicago Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson on a one-year deal.

#Texans signing defensive end Dominique Robinson to one-year, $4 million max, per a league sources @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 9, 2026

The contract for Robinson is reportedly worth a max value of $4 million, signing him on through the 2026 NFL season.

The move brings a bit of added depth to the Texans' front seven with a 27-year-old edge rusher coming off four years with the Bears, and officially enters as the first outside signing of Houston's free agency period thus far.

Why Did the Texans Sign Dominique Robinson?

The Texans know exactly who's going to be starting on their defensive line for next season as they roll into another year of the Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson tandem, and will be eyeing a similar outlook on the interior following their pre-free agency deal for Sheldon Rankins.

But with that elite defensive line also comes a need for depth. And in this year's free agency period, the Texans could have the chance of losing two of their depth pieces off the edge in Derek Barnett and Denico Autry, the latter being the less likely to return of the pair.

Therefore, it makes sense that the Texans would be in the market for further depth to fill those spots on the free agent market, especially for cost-effective options that allow the front office to remain flexible and keep spending for other guys on either side of the ball, if they so choose.

Enter Robinson, who's able to fit that mold quite well.

He comes in as a younger option on the defensive line as he turns 28 later this year, has nearly 50 games of experience in his NFL career with the Bears, and comes in with a cheap deal less than $5 million that doesn't quite break the bank for Houston.

Nov 3, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson (90) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With that in mind, the Texans wasted no time in signing him off the Bears' defense, which now fills him into Houston's "SWARM" unit that boasted one of the best defensive lines in the NFL through 2025, and will now be an additional chess piece to utlize for both DeMeco Ryans and Matt Burke on the defensive end.

Last season, Robinson appeared in 12 games on the Bears' defense, putting together 19 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks; his best year in Chicago since arriving on the scene as a rookie back in 2022.

He'll now get a new challenge to face in H-Town for the season ahead, his first stop outside of Chicago since being selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Texans certainly shouldn't be expected to be done with their moves to sign veteran talent around the league, but the decision to bring in Robinson fills a worthwhile need on Houston's defense that's gone a bit underrated as the offseason's gotten underway.