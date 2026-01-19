Texans' C.J. Stroud Might Have Cost Himself Millions vs Patriots

The mistakes made by Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud in the midst of their 16-28 loss to the New England Patriots in their divisional round playoff action might've not just cost him a chance at this year's Super Bowl, but perhaps an extensive amount of money on his next NFL contract.

After a nightmarish four-interception first half against the Patriots that eventually spiraled into Stroud's worst individual performance of his pro career, the talking heads have begun to start chirping about what exactly it might mean for the future of his time with the Texans. Houston's signal-caller now drops to 0-3 in the divisional round since entering the league, and now has extension talks for a second contract that can be opened up later this offseason.

In the mind of Dan Patrick, there's a chance that Stroud might've put his second contract with the Texans in jeopardy after his loss in New England; ultimately advising Houston to be a bit cautious in their extension talks for Stroud to avoid being put in a bind similar to teams like the Miami Dolphins have recently found themselves in.

"C.J. Stroud...I think he cost himself millions and millions of dollars these last two games," Patrick said via the Dan Patrick Show. "There is no way I'm going to extend him. I don't want to make the mistake the Dolphins did with Tua [Tagovailoa]. You've got to show me again next year, and even then, I'd be a little apprehensive."

"Because something was going on. Body language was terrible. And I know the conditions weren't great. I understand that. Drake Maye didn't play that well, either. But there were throws where you're just going, 'What is going on here?’"

"C.J. Stroud...I think he cost himself millions and millions of dollars these last two games. There is no way I'm going to extend him."



– DP on C.J. Stroud and the #Texans. pic.twitter.com/wAkwmIv5RU — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) January 19, 2026

Did C.J. Stroud Jeopardize His Next NFL Contract?

Are the contract questions simply a product of an overreaction to being in the moment? Or is there a real conversation to be had about whether the Texans quarterback is due for a lengthy extension with Houston as he officially becomes eligible later this summer?

For his draft-class mate Will Anderson Jr., who will also become eligible this same offseason, there's no question about what his future holds with Houston. The First-Team All-Pro selection will be due for a lucrative new contract as one of the highest-paid edge rushers in the coming months, cementing him with a much-deserved payday and making him a cornerstone of the Texans for the foreseeable future.

The situation isn't quite that simple regarding Stroud, who now finds himself entering a critical fourth season after three straight divisional round losses as not just a prove-it year for what he's made of as an NFL quarterback, but also whether he's the long-term answer in Houston under center.

At the end of Stroud's historic rookie season, such a question would be scoffed at. But just two years later, it's become the Texans' reality.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after the game against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

At the very least, the Texans will be tasked with making a decision on Stroud's fifth-year option this offseason to determine whether they want an extra year on his rookie contract, and at this point, it feels like Houston is still committed enough to their 2023 second-overall pick to add on that extra season.

Yet, if his year-three struggles persist into his fourth season as a pro, or this team comes up short in the postseason for a fourth consecutive time in similar fashion, that might make or break his outlook as the Texans' leader for the future; making these next 12 months a fascinating time to watch for both Houston's signal-caller and the front office sitting upstairs.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!