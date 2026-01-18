Texans' Offense Suffers Three Critical Injuries vs Patriots

The Houston Texans' offense has suffered a trifecta of tough injuries in the first half of action in their divisional round matchup against the New England Patriots.

According to an injury update from the Texans, tight end Dalton Schultz has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a calf injury. Running back Woody Marks is questionable to return with a shoulder injury, and offensive guard Tytus Howard has an ankle injury that makes him questionable to get back into the action as well.

Three injuries to three major starters of the Texans offense, which leaves them without a significant amount of firepower both in their weaponry and their offensive line.

Simply put, it is a nightmarish situation for the Texans offense to endure at the worst possible time of the season.

Texans' Offense Suffers Trio of Injuries in First Half

The status still remains up in the air for both Marks and Howard, but as for Schultz, his day is done––joining the Texans' star wideout Nico Collins on the sidelines, who was previously ruled out with a concussion, as well as right tackle Trent Brown, who was a late scratch due to a lower body injury.

Schultz went down with his non-contact calf injury in the red zone during the first half, where he would then be evaluated in the blue tent before quickly heading to the locker room for further evaluation. After some time, he would inevitably be ruled out.

During his 17 games on the regular season, Schultz has put together 82 receptions for 777 yards and three touchdowns. Before leaving the game in New England, he had two catches for 47 yards.

Collins and Schultz being down now leaves the Texans without both of their top pass-catchers in the offense for the rest of the day in Foxborough, and potentially could be without their top running back in Marks, depending on how his status shifts.

Especially in a day which the Texans have seen a bundle of ups and downs offensively, being without several impact playmakers on that side of the ball certainly doesn't help their case to pull out the upset victory on the road.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) reacts after a catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Without their top two pass-catchers on the field, expect Stroud to continue to target veterans Christian Kirk and Xavier Hutchinson through the air, along with rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. Cade Stover will be the one leading as Houston's TE1 for the extent that Schultz will be out of the mix.

