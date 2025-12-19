Dalton Schultz Becoming Difference-Maker for Texans, C.J. Stroud

In an era of some pretty high-profile NFL tight ends, the Houston Texans' own Dalton Schultz tends to fly under the radar.

That doesn't mean the former Stanford Cardinal is having a down year either; the Texans tight end is, in fact, leading the team with 70 catches. Schultz could well be the Texans' unsung hero on the offensive side of the ball, but starting quarterback C.J. Stroud really values the chemistry he enjoys with his teammate.

"I’m just super proud of him. Glad he's a brother of mine, someone I consider a great friend," Stroud said of Schultz.

"Me and him have a chemistry that, we could be looking at each other a certain way, and we just know what we're going to do, and make a play. So, it's cool to see. I hope I play with him for a very, very long time.”

Dalton Schultz Should Be Red Zone Focal Point

It figures that Schultz will continue to build on the 650 receiving yards he's amassed thus far, though he has only played 14 games. His value in a pinch could get seriously magnified during the playoffs.

For all the positive energy that's been flowing toward Schultz, the fact that he's only converted a pair of his catches into touchdowns is a bit eye-catching; highlighting the consistent issues with the low-ranked Texans red zone offense they've boasted all year long.

Clearly, Ryans would really like to see that change moving forward.

“First thing, when we get into the red zone, we've got to eliminate going backwards," Ryans said after beating the Arizona Cardinals.

"When we are in the red zone, we've got to make sure we're targeting the right people in the run game, making sure we get a hat on a hat when we are trying to run the football. It starts there, being on our assignments, knowing what we're supposed to do."

"From an operational standpoint, we've got to be able to execute. Overall, as an offense, it's not okay just to get into the red zone; we want to be able to score a touchdown. There's still a lot left out there for us offensively as well.”

C.J. Stroud Making Things Flow With Schultz, Texans Offense

At least against the Cardinals last Sunday, Schultz and Stroud cashed in on a 4-yard score, a play which underlined the connection the pair do enjoy. Converting that kind of productivity into points in the red zone relies on getting a number of things on point, but that’s not materialized consistently as yet.

Going back through the game tape should serve the purpose of clarifying matters for Ryans at the very least, so dialing up what worked just recently makes a whole lot of sense.

“C.J. did a great job yesterday with his decision-making. Again, keeping his eyes downfield, being able to see when receivers do uncover on the scramble drill. Dalton has done a really good job of having that connection, being on the same page with C.J.," Ryans noted after beating the Cardinals.

"C.J.'s eyes were up, and he's trying to find him. He's not trying to run the football, but we also have that threat of him running, which we know presents a problem to the defense. Him having that threat allows our receivers to have even more time to uncover and that's what you saw him and Dalton just being on the same page and C.J. making that connection to get us in the end zone.”

While the running game has certainly had its struggles to puncture the goal line, and even just gaining yards, an offensive breakout in more general terms could well lie in the hands of the brotherhood Schultz and Stroud are currently fostering.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!