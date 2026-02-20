Texans’ Davis Mills Emerging as Trade Target to Watch

Could the Houston Texans decide to trade their veteran backup quarterback Davis Mills down the line this offseason?

At this point, signs still point towards the Texans wanting to hang onto their backup signal caller, C.J. Stroud. But that won't stop the chatter coming from talking heads around the NFL, and even could be a move of consideration for other front offices on quarterback-needy teams.

NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah proposed one team to keep an eye on as a potential suitor as a Mills trade partner— the New York Jets— who could find value in acquiring the Texans quarterback, or Philadelphia Eagles' Tanner McKee for a mid-round draft pick.

"Those are a couple guys I'd be curious about taking a flyer on for a year if you can trade a mid-round pick," he said. "I don't think I would lean in the direction of the draft for their quarterback this year. I think they will be all in for that next year."

So with that external interest that could be in play, could that mean the Texans have further incentive to shop Mills in the coming months? Not quite. But at the very least, the door could be open for Houston to do so with the right offer coming their way.

Should the Texans Trade Davis Mills?

Mills filled in as a quality quarterback for the three-game tenure he was filled in as the starter in place of C.J. Stroud with his concussion. The Texans went 3-0, and was a nice spark to kickstart their extended win streak to end the season. His numbers didn't jump off the page, but he proved to be a solid game manager that can take care of the ball and make good decisions within strictures.

The Texans also made sure to sign Mills to a team-friendly extension before last season on a one-year, $6 million deal that keeps him locked into a cheap contract until next offseason. Naturally, teams can find value in a player like that, and even as one of the 32 starters under center in the league heading into next year.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

But the Texans need a real incentive to pivot off of their backup quarterback. He's a tenured name in the locker room that knows the playbook, staff, and personnel, has exceeded expectations in his recent opportunities, and on a cheap contract combined with their current dilemma under center makes him the perfect backup to have in the building.

Trading him for just anything doesn't make a ton of sense from the Texans' perspective. For as long as he has value on and off the field, Houston needs to value Mills as a real asset, which might make it tougher for teams to strike a deal for him, but more worthwhile for the Texans’ front office.

If the Texans were offered a mid-round draft pick from a team like the Jets or elsewhere, a front office led by Nick Caserio would have to at least consider the idea; and especially so if Houston doesn't have intentions of re-signing Mills to another deal once he becomes eligible for a new contract next offseason.

It's an interesting situation to keep an eye on as quarterback questions remain unanswered going deeper into the offseason. Yet, on the surface, it feels more likely than not that we'll be seeing Mills in a Texans uniform once the 2026 season kicks off.