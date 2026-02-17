Texans' C.J. Stroud Drawing Trade Interest Across NFL

It looks like there might be a bit more smoke surrounding trade talks for Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud as we move deeper into the NFL offseason.

The latest buzz comes from NFL draft analyst Todd McShay, who noted on his podcast Monday that big-name quarterbacks, such as C.J. Stroud, are expected to be targeted in trades aross the league.

“I’m told, don’t be surprised if in the next couple of weeks there are some big-name QBs that are going to be targeted,” McShay said. “CJ Stroud is one of them... does he need a change of scenery? Be prepared for that."

“Stroud hasn’t been the guy the last two years in Houston that he was in his rookie year. Some [teams] are looking at that and saying, ‘can we get that rookie year out of Stroud here?’”

Teams Looking to Trade for C.J. Stroud?

It's not the first time that Stroud has been linked to trade rumors early in the NFL offseason, as Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer had hinted at the Texans signal-caller being in whispers for a trade earlier this month, and now McShay seems to have echoed that sentiment.

The chances of a trade surrounding Stroud don't seem to be the most likely turnout this offseason, but with the buzz that continues to build around the Texans quarterback, it at least seems as if the possibility could be on the table for a deal to be made if the right package comes Houston's way.

Stroud comes off his third season with the Texans, where he played in 14 games— shortened by three less games due to a concussion— throwing for 3,041 yards on a 64.5% completion rate, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Despite being able to guide the Texans and their elite defense to a third-straight playoff appearance and Wild Card win, it wasn't met with quite the same highs that Houston's signal-caller had seen during his rookie season.

And now that extension talks are creeping up for Stroud, and talks that the Texans could be a bit more hesitant to pay big money for after two and three up-and-down years, that could allow for other teams to pick up the phone in hopes of striking a deal.

Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) jogs off the field after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

In reality, the Texans would have to get a notably good package in return for trading Stroud to make the most sense. Stroud is still just 24 years old, on his rookie contract, and even despite his playoff woes, has more than enough time to rebound back into the franchise quarterback he was drafted to be.

Of course, everything has a price, and if another team hungry for a quarterback were to offer a haul for Stroud, there might be a discussion to be had. But the more likely outcome remains that the Texans roll with their guy for at least one more season, let him play out the fourth year of his rookie deal, and re-evaluate after he has a chance to bounce back from a rough end to his third year.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!