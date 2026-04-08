What Texans' Fifth-Year Options for C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Mean

The Houston Texans have officially locked in C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson for another year.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Texans have picked up the fifth-year options on both C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr.

The Texans have exercised the 2027 fifth-year options on the contracts of QB CJ Stroud and All Pro DE Will Anderson, per source.



Stroud is now due $25.904M in 2027, while Anderson is due $21.512M.



Both players are also extension eligible. pic.twitter.com/IFBcqyEQG3 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 8, 2026

As a result, the Texans will be paying Stroud $25.9 million in 2027, while Anderson is set to make $21.5 million.

A long-awaited, and far from shocking decision on the Texans' front, which now can retain two of their roster's cornerstones through the next two seasons.

What Do Texans' New Deals for Stroud, Anderson Mean?

It was more of a when, not if, surrounding the Texans' decision to pick up both players' options.

Houston's front office has remained vocally committed to Stroud even after the ups and downs to come within the past two seasons, and Anderson has let his play speak for himself after landing on First-Team All-Pro in 2025 after a career-best season.

Therefore, the Texans had seen more than enough to commit a combined $47 million their way for 2027. And there's a good chance that their work isn't over with their contracts before next season kicks off––particularly as it concerns Anderson.

Will Anderson Might Not Be Done Cashing In

Rumors have circulated early in the offseason that the Texans would be eager to hash out an extension for their star edge rusher, perhaps to make him one of, if not the highest-paid player at the position in due time.

Even by accepting his fifth-year option, finding terms for that lucrative second contract could still be very likely to come to form in the next few weeks to cement him as the defensive cornerstone he was selected to be.

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) reacts after a defensive play during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Waiting until next offseason might only increase his value from where it stands now, so Nick Caserio and Co. could opt to be proactive to make that call sooner than later. For now, though, they've just kept him signed on for the next two years.

Clearly, his presence is something that Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is excited to have onboard, as he had a lot of positives to say about Anderson during his media availability at the NFL owners’ meeting.

"I love Will Anderson," Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson. "I love everything he brings to our organization. You talk about a leader, a guy who does everything the right way. Everything you want, everything I've asked of him. Just being in this draft time, I just remember he was our first 30-visit. First guy we had in on a 30-visit. That meeting is still the best 30-visit I've ever seen."

"He's that type of guy. He's a leader in all respects. So, I love having Will. I love what he can provide to our organization. He's shown that in the three years that he's been here."

Don't be shocked to see another report on Anderson and a big extension in the near future, but Texans fans can at least rest assured that their tandem of top-three picks from 2023 are signed on for another two years.