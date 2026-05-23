C.J. Stroud Has No Excuse Not to Succeed for Texans This Year

There's no one on the Houston Texans' roster with a more pivotal campaign ahead of them than C.J. Stroud.

After a rocky year three that ended on a rough note in the postseason, combined with the contract implications for Stroud to cement a major extension next offseason, it's a year that the Texans quarterback has to get right if he wants to remain a long-term fixture of this roster.

There's a lot of pressure. No doubt. It's hard to find any quarterback in the league with bigger stakes that could inevitably make or break their NFL future moving forward than the Texans' own.

But when looking at what Stroud will have to work with this next season, there's a lot that's going to be going for him compared to last year, and even the year prior––so much so that he really has no excuse not to shine through for a turnaround year four.

The Texans Attacked All the Right Needs

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio stands on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans were faced with a few glaring needs on the offensive side entering the offseason that had to be addressed to ensure Stroud was first put in a position to succeed. Without them, it'd be hard to place any lofty expectations on him in the first place.

The offensive line was the big one to circle. But beyond that, Houston's tight end room needed some extra depth and upside to bank on, as did their run game that lacked behind the rest of the league in 2025.

And through a busy free agency, draft, and even a few trades in the mix, the Texans checked off all of those boxes needed to instill that necessary confidence in Stroud.

The offensive line took a step forward with likely a majority of starters being new additions from this summer, two new tight ends joined aboard in the form of Foster Moreau and Marlin Klein— both with a strong blocking ability— and a refined run game led by veteran David Montgomery.

That's a strong group of additions; maybe making for an even better collective offense than any unit Stroud has seen through his career in Houston thus far. So it's hard to expect anything less than a season where his production is trending in the right direction compared to 2025.

Bigger Focus, Balance In the Run Game

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) rushes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

That enhanced run game thanks to Montgomery and the offensive line work is also a pretty important factor to note when projecting Stroud's year four.

More than anything, those steps forward will take an immense amount of responsibility off of Stroud's shoulders to produce on early downs, and be a world-saver when Houston is stuck in 2nd-and-long, 3rd-and-long situations.

Houston can lean on their upside in the run game to move the chains on a consistent basis, and balance out this unit to be a well-respected group both on the ground and through the air. It's a shift from last year's group that really didn't have that type of talent in the running back room.

Those improvements in the run game help Stroud's effectiveness in play action tremendously; a huge layer of versatility that can benefit any offense, and especially for someone like the Texans' signal-caller who excels in those looks.

Stroud's More Motivated Than Ever

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after the game against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

On top of the personnel improvements for the Texans as a whole, it's not a stretch to say that Stroud has the biggest chip on his shoulder that he's seen since first entering the league.

Combining his playoff mishaps in both games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots and all of the chatter surrounding it, along with the financial stakes that could net him around $60 million annually on his next deal with a strong season, Stroud has to perform this year. No questions asked.

Stroud knows this good and well. So he's wasted no time in taking this offseason seriously to put all of the pieces together for a big 2026.

In the first few months of the offseason, the Texans quarterback has already made waves by making a notable change in his physique and getting multiple positive comments from his teammates about how motivated he is for the year ahead.

Of course, none of that matters until he puts the pieces together on the field and produces. But the signs are there for a real resurgence to be in play.

Bottom Line

If Stroud can show the right strides to lead this offense back to the top half of the NFL in terms of production and complement this defense, there's no telling how high the ceiling could be for the Texans–– even a Super Bowl isn't out of the question.

However, those hopes to make the big game start and end with Stroud.

Time will tell how he'll take advantage of the season he has ahead, but there's no doubt that this season up ahead is his biggest one yet. And in reality, he should have all of the tools in place to capitalize in a big way.

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