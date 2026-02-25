Texans GM Reveals Must-Have Traits in NFL Draft Prospects

INDIANAPOLIS, IN–– The Houston Texans enter this year's NFL Draft with a nice chunk of selections at their disposal to bring in another wave of young talent onto this budding roster that's coming off three-straight divisional round appearances.

Houston has the 28th-overall pick in the first round, a pair of second rounders along with a third, and five day three picks that gives them a good bit of flexibility once the draft officially rolls around in April.

But in the meantime as the Texans sort through their pre-draft process and go through the motions of their scouting and prospect evaluation, it's important to note what exactly the team is looking for in terms of their next selections to take off the board.

During his appearance at the combine, Texans general manager Nick Caserio broke down a little bit of the rationale that his front office uses when stacking up some of the best prospect fits for their roster around draft time; a lot of which centers around their mental makeup.

"Mindset, selflessness. Our program is about team first and doing the right thing for the team, when maybe everything isn't perfect for you. Our defense is about violence and physicality. So, if you don't have that, you're probably not going to work here. It's just the reality of it," Caserio said.

"You can go play somewhere else, no problem. But we're looking for players with a certain mentality and a certain mindset, honestly, not just on defense, but offensively as well. We're trying to build a strong, fast, big, physical team that can compete on a week-to-week basis, regardless of the circumstances or conditions. Who are the players that have those qualities that are going to be able to go out there and handle that on a week-to-week basis?"

Nick Caserio Emphasizes Mindset When Evaluating Prospects

Of course, the physical makeup of any prospect matters as well, but more than just how high a player can jump or how fast they can run, Caserio is seeking out the guys that are hungry, play relentlessly, and fit Houston's well-known "SWARM" mantra that's been the fuel to head coach DeMeco Ryans' success since his arrival in 2023.

It's part of why Caserio and Ryans still attend the NFL Combine every year despite the growing popularity of teams around the league skipping the events in Indianapolis to work from home: one-on-one time with prospects allows a snapshot of what that player is like as a person, and if they meet Houston's aspired character, that makes them worth an even deeper look as a potential future fit in a Texans uniform.

A perfect example is Kamari Lassiter, Houston's second round pick for 2024 that didn't quite test out as an elite athlete at the combine, and even skipped a few drills. But with the unmatched mentality he brings on the field with his violent, hard-hitting play style, he was an easy fit into Houston's defense as a day two pick. Now, he's one of their best players on the roster.

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) runs onto the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

So it's a strategy that's seemingly worked well for Caserio and Co. thus far, especially on their defensive end; a unit that's proved themselves among the best in the NFL. With that success in mind, it's hard to see the front office making any major pivots as to how they're approaching this class.

Perhaps with a couple more finishing touches on this defense in the form of a few incoming rookies, and ones that match the mentality Caserio is searching out for, it could be just what this defense needs to get over the hump for next year.