Texans Could Revisit Browns Trade Target in Free Agency

One name that the Houston Texans had targeted at past NFL trade deadlines could be a free agent to watch as a potential signing for the team this coming weeks.

That's none other than Cleveland Browns free agent offensive guard Wyatt Teller, who, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of The Houston Chronicle, the Texans have inquired about for a potential trade in seasons past.

"The Texans have inquired about Teller for the past couple of years at the trade deadline, so the fact that he could be an option for Houston makes sense," Alexander wrote. "The concern, though, is that the Browns were willing to move on from him. He saw a drop in his production last season, having played on one of the worst offensive lines in the league last season, and he’ll be 31 next season."

Teller, 32, is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career later this week, and will have interest around the league from those searching for veteran offensive line help on the interior.

The Texans, who fit that mold rather well, could be a prime destination to look towards as Teller's next team, and with reported interest via trade popping up from Houston's behalf in the past, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see some mutual interest get a deal done early in free agency, in the event the veteran guard is eyeing a change of scenery.

Could Wyatt Teller Sign to Texans in Free Agency?

There's some glaring pros and cons to a potential signing of Teller in free agency that makes the fit an interesting dilemma for Houston's front office to be in.

On one hand, Teller offers some necessary experience on the Texans' offensive line in an offseason where multiple new starters are expected to enter the mix. Tytus Howard's trade to the Browns has already signaled big changes are in store, and leaves a void for a tenured veteran on the interior to fill that role.

Teller, who's played some good ball for Cleveland in the past, could be a clear candidate to investigate signing.

He's started over 100 games between his time with the Browns and the Buffalo Bills, is still just 32 years old with a few years of life left in his NFL career, and for veterans with his level of experience and past resume at his price on the market, there's good value in adding him as a potential starter at right guard for 2026.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

There's also a few worries with signing Teller, the biggest being the fact that he's coming off one of his worst seasons yet on a Cleveland offensive line that wasn't much better than the Texans in 2025.

Houston could very well be bringing in a veteran free agent who's past his prime and isn't effective towards the Texans' bottom line of offensive line improvement, and this would make this signing look pretty poor in hindsight.

The real determining factor for Teller's fit in Houston just might be the pending future of Ed Ingram, the Texans' starter at right guard from last season, and their biggest offensive free agent hitting the market this week. He's set for a big pay day, and could present a tough time for Houston to re-sign, but Nick Caserio would likely love to have him back in a perfect world.

In the event Ingram can come back on a good-enough contract that keeps the Texans flexible, then it's an easy decision to bring him onto a new deal for 2026, and retain that continuity on the offensive line with one of their best players upfront from last year.

If he's not back, then the focus turns to cost-effective veterans on the free agent market. And while Teller does present some risk, on a short-term contract for one or two years, it'll be hard to find much better options at right guard that aren't acquired through the draft.

Especially if the Texans themselves had taken interest in Teller in the past, maybe giving him a shot on the roster on a short-term deal isn't the worst idea after all, and could be a shared vision from Houston's front office in due time.