Texans Linked With Interest in Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III

INDIANAPOLIS, IN–– The Houston Texans might have their eyes on a push for Seattle Seahawks free agent running back and reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

According to a recent report from KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans are expected to have interest in a potential signing for Walker once free agency opens, similarly to how Houston made a "legitimate run" at Saquon Barkley before he signed with the Eagles in 2024.

"I expect the Texans to explore this running back market," Wilson said. "I'm told that they will. Just like the year that they made a very legitimate run at Saquon Barkley and came up a couple million shy... The Texans, I expect, will look into Kenneth Walker III. I'm hearing the Texans will have interest in him."

After a season in which the Texans' rushing offense could’ve used another steady back alongside rookie running back Woody Marks, the pursuit of a splash at running back this offseason to upgrade offensively makes a good bit of sense for Houston if the market allows.

So far, a couple of the top running back free agents on the board have already been swooped up by their exisitng teams. The Dallas Cowboys and Javonte Williams came to terms on a new three-year deal to take his services off the market last week, while the New York Jets now seem likely to extend the franchise tag to Breece Hall without a new contract to keep him on for next season.

That means barring any unforeseen changes, Walker remains the clear top available name on the market for teams seeking upgrades in the backfield. And with that reported interest already surfacing for the Texans, they could be positioning themselves as one of the early favorites to land him if Seattle won't be extending big money his way.

Texans Interested in Kenneth Walker III?

Walker's coming off his best-ever season in a Seahawks uniform since entering the league back in 2022, finishing the year combining for over 1,700 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns combined between the regular season and playoffs.

Of course, that year would be capped off perfectly with his explosive Super Bowl performance against the New England Patriots, logging 27 carries for 135 yards, paired with two receptions for 26 yards that cemented his status as the first running back Super Bowl MVP since Terrell Davis did so back in Super Bowl XXXII.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) speaks in a press conference after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Texans, who finished the year as the 11th-worst team in terms of rushing yards per game on the season (108.9), and tied for the bottom two of the NFL for rushing touchdowns (9), need to make an investment at the position in the months ahead, and if the price is right for Walker, an experienced veteran with peak playoff experience, could be worth a lucrative contract to come his way.

The one clear hurdle that the Texans will need to surpass in order to make a Walker signing come to fruition would be finding the necessary money to do so. Houston is currently over $5 million above the league's cap, which will require Houston to make several financial shifts to not only become cap compliant but also have the money to sign a big-name running back.

However, with potential roster cuts to names like Joe Mixon, Mario Edwards, and a few restructured contracts, Houston has a few routes to clear up ample space before the new league year starts, and thus give them the flexibility to sign someone like Walker in an aggressive push.

Time will tell how the Texans approach next month's free agency, but expect Walker to be on the short list of top targets on the board pursued by Nick Caserio.