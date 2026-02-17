The window for NFL teams to apply a franchise tag to their pending free agents officially opens this week, which marks the time of year when multiple big name stars looking for new deals might be placed on a tag to remain with their current team for next season, and perhaps work out a new, long-term contract to remain onboard the roster.

When looking at the Houston Texans' tag situation, there's nobody on their own roster that sticks out as a premier candidate to be tagged before the league's March 3rd deadline. However, there are a few names around the league that may or may not be tagged by their respective teams to prevent them from hitting the free agent market.

And for those that don't get tagged, they could become free agents that the Texans may have interest in pursuing once the floodgates open in March.

With that in mind, here are four franchise tag situations around the league that Texans fans should pay attention to before free agency opens later this offseason.

1. Kenneth Walker, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The reigning Super Bowl MVP will reportedly not be tagged by the Seattle Seahawks heading into free agency, as they'll be looking to prioritize other signings and extensions around the roster. That news should pique the interest of running back-needy teams looking to upgrade their backfield this offseason, and the Texans fit that mold exactly.

There might be other backs with better talent up for grabs that should also be on the board for Houston, but Walker would be on that short list of players that could come onto any team to provide an upgrade––coming off his best game as a pro in the Super Bowl, and logging over 1,000 yards on the ground for the second time in his career within the regular season.

Walker won't be a favorite to land in Houston. However, his potential fit in the backfield behind Stroud would be a quality upgrade to this offense heading into next season.

2. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Could the Texans' offense use a dynamic weapon at the tight end position to help raise C.J. Stroud's ceiling next season? That's exactly what Kyle Pitts could bring to the table if he's not franchise-tagged by the Atlanta Falcons.

Pitts becomes a free agent this offseason after one of his better seasons since entering the league in 2021, putting up 928 yards on a career-high 88 receptions and five touchdowns. The Falcons will likely be aggressive to keep their offensive star for new head coach Kevin Stefanski next season, and could even use the tag to do so.

But if that tag isn't used and Pitts hits the open market, could the Texans be of interest in signing him this offseason?

In reality, the Texans' money might be better spent elsewhere. But the hypothetical fit of Pitts as a weapon next to Nico Collins in Stroud's arsenal does at least sound appealing enough to give the idea some consideration.

3. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball asNew England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) pursues during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Another star in the backfield to keep watch of, running back Breece Hall could be a perfect fit in the Texans' offense if he and the New York Jets are unable to come to a new deal.

It seems unlikely that the Jets would use the tag on him after a career-best year eclipsing over 1,400 all-purpose yards, and if he does hit the market, he might be the exact puzzle piece the Texans need in the running back room as a three-down back to help round out their offense for next season.

Hall will certainly have a lot of interest around the league if he does indeed hit the free agency pool. But if the price is right, the Texans should be all-in on the 24-year-old runner.

4. Daniel Jones, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to throw downfield against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

No, Houston should not be looking to target Daniel Jones in free agency.

But as the quarterback is a potential franchise tag candidate within the division, it's a situation in Indianapolis that Texans fans should at least be paying attention to as free agency slowly creeps around the corner.

Even coming off a season-ending Achilles tear, Jones is bound to get interest in free agency if unable to reach a contract agreement with the Colts in time before he hits the open market––which at this point, seems to be unlikely considering the reported mutual interest to return between both sides.

Yet, if that status changes at all between Jones and the Colts, and Indianapolis is faced with further questions at quarterback, then the AFC South looks a lot different for the Texans. And thus, making it easier for Houston to reclaim their division crown after the Jacksonville Jaguars' victory this past season.

