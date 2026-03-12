Should Texans Pursue Reunion With WR Stefon Diggs?

Among the many cap manuevers and roster changes enacted around the NFL in recent days, one of those comes from the New England Patriots in the form of cutting veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs after one season in the mix, going as far as reaching a Super Bowl before falling short to the Seattle Seahaws.

By releasing Diggs, the Patriots end up saving over $20 million against the cap, and now as the move becomes official, he's left to hit the market for the chance to land with his fourth team in four years.

The Patriots have now officially released WR Stefon Diggs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2026

However, perhaps there's a chance that the veteran wideout could return to a place he's been once before–– that being the Houston Texans, where he played one year throughout the 2024 season, and was a productive weapon in C.J. Stroud's arsenal before going down in the middle of the year with an ACL tear.

But now that he's fully healthy and back to a 1,000-yard receiver status, could there be a chance that the Texans pursue a reunion with Diggs since he's up for grabs?

Let's take a deeper look into it:

Should Texans Pursue Stefon Diggs Signing?

There are some obvious pros and cons to weigh out for any team looking into a signing for Diggs.

On the pros side, he's clearly shown to be a productive veteran wideout coming off a resurgent campaign of over 1,000 receiving yards, and a big part of a Patriots offense that made their valiant run to the Super Bowl.

He was also a strong veteran voice in the locker room that was seemingly liked by the teammates around him, and ultimately was a contributing force to what ended up being an AFC-winning roster, albeit flopping on the big stage.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Then there's some downsides that come into the picture. Diggs is currently facing some legal trouble after a reported incident that transpired earlier in the season, and one that doesn't currently have a resolution.

Any team would also likely have to invest a decent contract number in Diggs, even if for a short-term deal, considering he's coming off a season where he was still a starting-caliber pass-catcher at age 32, and the leader in yards for an offense that almost hosted a league MVP in Drake Maye.

Between both of those hurdles, it could be enough to dissuade the Texans from really leaning into another stint with Diggs, unless his next deal came at a major bargain.

The Texans' wide receiver room for next year sets up to be even better than what was hosted last year without an acquisition of Diggs. They'll be rolling out Nico Collins with Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in their second seasons, a healthy Tank Dell, along with a strong depth option in Xavier Hutchinson.

Houston will also have the draft to consider taking another pass-catcher on the second or third day, thus further boosting the depth in terms of their offensive weapons, and preventing them from investing any major money in wide receiver.

With that in mind, expect Diggs to take his talents elsewhere instead of Houston for his attempt at a second Super Bowl appearance in 2027, and one that ends with better results than what transpired for New England in Santa Clara.

Verdict: No, Unless He's Stupidly Cheap