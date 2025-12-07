Russell Wilson Shares Bold Take on Houston Texans

After winning their last four consecutive games, the Houston Texans have improved to 7-5 on the season to cement themselves as a legitimate AFC contender. However, heading into Sunday night's matchup with the star-studded Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead, the Texans are sitting on the outside of the playoffs.

Despite being far from securing their spot in the postseason, former All-Pro QB Russell Wilson believes they are the most dangerous team in the AFC.

"The most dangerous team? I'm actually gonna go with the Texans. I'm gonna go with the Texans. They may lose tonight, but they're gonna win the rest of them, and they're gonna get back in the playoffs, I think. Find a way to get in, and if they get in, with that defense, they're a problem."

Russell Wilson has the Texans as the most DANGERUSS team in the AFC 👀@DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/m3cM3cmoSt — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 7, 2025

Texans could be a "problem" in the playoffs

Of course, the Texans' first order of business is simply making the playoffs, but there is no doubt that they can make some noise if they get there. With a healthy C.J. Stroud, a deep WR core, and arguably the NFL's top defensive unit, the Texans are built for a playoff run.

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Wilson is joined by former NFL MVP Matt Ryan in his opinion, as the long-time Atlanta Falcons QB said, "I 100 percent agree with you. I think they're playing the most right now, because they've got guys who can get after the passer. And C.J. Stroud, the second half of that game last week: taking care of the football and understanding."

Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs will be a great showcase of where the Texans stand among other contenders, even though Patrick Mahomes and company are in a down year. If the Texans can show they are capable of being one of the top teams in the AFC on both sides of the ball in Arrowhead on Sunday night, then the rest of the league will likely feel the same as Wilson and Ryan.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!