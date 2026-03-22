Texans' Logan Hall Eyes Breakout in DeMeco Ryans' Defense

You get the vibe that new Houston Texans defensive lineman Logan Hall has been stuck serving his NFL apprenticeship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers up until now, where he might get a chance to find a bigger role within his fresh situation.

Hall's sheer physical potential probably drew DeMeco Ryans and the Texans’ top brass toward the former Buccaneer during free agency, but there were some bona fide glimpses of a player who can create pressure when playing inside or out.

Unleashing all of Hall's prodigious physical upsides could well now hinge upon how cleverly the Texans defensive scheme can let him get after upfield a whole more than he did in Tampa Bay. All the evidence points toward Hall being super confident about how the new system can let him dine out, but that might have a lot to do with being flanked by Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.

“I think here I’d have more of an opportunity to pin my ears back and go, which is outstanding," Hall enthused about what lies ahead, via KPRC2's Aaron Wilson. "I think cultivating that and continuing to soak up and absorb everything I’m learning from (defensive line coach Rod) Wright and everybody else around me. I think that’s going to definitely add to my game."

Logan Hall Could Eyeing Bigger Opportunity in Houston

It stands to reason that with the right coaching and freedom to use his full range of skills, Hall can start racking up more statistical gains than the trio of sacks he posted as a Buccaneer in 2025.

Of course, everywhere you look around on this outstanding Texans defense, the fingerprints of coach Ryans positively glow underneath the lights. That extends to the free agent additions of Hall, and former Philadelphia Eagles safety/team captain Reed Blankenship, who've been deemed worthy by Ryans of joining an alpha unit.

Both new arrivals were clearly drawn to the Texans by not only fitting in with what's probably the best defensive group in the league, but the golden opportunity to add a little something to the dynamic is something that really excites Hall in particular.

“The blitzes and stunts and just being dialed in that way is really rewarding and really fun to play for," Hall declared. "So, I think DeMeco is going to have a lot of good stuff like he has shown in the past. I’m just really excited to be a part of that.”

Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Logan Hall (90) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While Blankenship has already put a Super Bowl win on his resume, Hall's extra motivation comes from living up to the vast potential he had coming out of the University of Houston.

Coming home once again can often prove fairly tricky, especially when you achieved so much previously, but Hall doesn't appear to be carrying any kind of burden.

“It’s incredibly meaningful. It’s a blessing,” Hall said. “It can’t be overstated how much it means to me and my family.”

Ask any talented defender right across the league if playing defense under Ryans is massively appealing, and of course, the answer would be a resounding yes.