Texans, Azeez Al-Shaair Agree to 3-Year Extension: What It Means

The Houston Texans have hashed out another extension for a cornerstone piece of their roster, as they've already done many times throughout the offseason.

This time, it's for their defensive team captain, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans and Al-Shaair have agreed to a three-year extension.

The #Texans and Pro Bowl LB Azeez Al-Shaair have agreed to terms on a 3-year extension, per @MikeGarafolo and me.



A nice payday for a big-time defender and Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in a deal negotiated by Jason Chayut of @SPORTSTARSNYC. pic.twitter.com/P3Q7zDMYeD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2026

Al-Shaair was entering the 2026 season in the final year of his current contract and slated to hit free agency next offseason if without an extension.

There had been reported mutual interest in getting a new deal done just a few months ago, hinting that a new deal would soon be in place. Now that's finally come to fruition, and keeps him signed through the 2029 season. According to Rapoport, the deal is for a total of $34 million.

Let's look at what the Texans' latest extension means for both Al-Shaair and the rest of Houston's elite defensive unit.

Texans Retain Heart & Soul of the Defense

There was no doubt that the Texans were going to come to a long-term agreement with Al-Shaair at some point this offseason; the question was a matter of when, not if.

Al-Shaair is coming off one of his best seasons in the NFL that was able to secure his first-ever Pro Bowl nod, and made his presence felt as both a top player at his position and a strong vocal leader for Houston's elite defense.

Nov 2, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Factoring in his impact both on the field and in the locker room as someone who embodies the Texans and DeMeco Ryans' SWARM mindset, the Texans were bound to lock in Al-Shaair for a pay raise and can keep him signed on until his age-32 season.

Added Security at Linebacker

Outside of the premier value that Al-Shaair holds for the Texans individually, Houston also needed to secure some stability at linebacker, considering both Al-Shaair and his starting partner, Henry To’oTo’o, were slated to hit the free agent market next offseason.

To'oTo'o's situation remains up in the air. But as for Al-Shaair, who was one of the top 2027 free agents left on the roster who hadn't already been signed to a new deal, he and the Texans can finally check that long-awaited box off their offseason to-do list.

In the process of extending Al-Shaair, the Texans will also save upwards of $7M against the cap by lowering his current cap hit and reallocating it to future years on his new deal.

Houston Continues to Value Internal Talent

Al-Shaair's deal is also yet another example of the Texans valuing the components that have made their own roster successful, then opting to extend them on lucrative pay raises––especially this offseason.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) celebrates with Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Of course, the big-ticket deal game just a couple of weeks ago in the form of Will Anderson Jr. and his $150 million extension. But other focal points, such as Anderson's co-star at edge, Danielle Hunter, Dalton Schultz, and even Ka'imi Fairbairn have all seen new deals come to form as well.

There's still a few key names waiting to see their own deals come to form: Nico Collins and C.J. Stroud stick out as the most notable ones, then further down the line, the Texans will also have to attack the situation of their budding secondary in Kamari Lassiter and Calen Bullock.

But at least for this coming season and next, the Texans are pretty locked and loaded in terms of their roster talent on both sides of the ball. If there ever were a moment for Houston's Super Bowl window to be opened, this might be the time.

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