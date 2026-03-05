Texans’ Most Likely Contract Extensions This Offseason Revealed

The Houston Texans have a bundle of players on their current roster who could have the chance of cashing in for a big extension throughout the course of this offseason.

Houston has guys coming off their rookie deals in the form of C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. who could be eyeing their second contracts as early as this offseason, and also have a few key veterans on the roster who have made themselves worthy of a couple more years added onto their respective deals as well.

But there's only so much money that can be payed out within one offseason. The Texans will have to be selective about who exactly is most deserving and most logical to ink onto an extension, which might leave others headed into the 2026 campaign playing for that money rather than already having put pen to paper.

So who exactly on the Texans roster could be getting that extension this offseason as opposed to later down the line?

The Houston Chronicle's Jonathan M. Alexander broke down who on the Texans appears most likely to get an extension over the course of the next few months, highlighting Will Anderson and Azeez Al-Shaair as the most probable candidates.

"There are several candidates who are seeking and who could get contract extensions," Alexander wrote. "Among them are Azeez Al-Shaair, Will Anderson Jr., Dalton Schultz and C.J. Stroud. I think two to three get contract extensions. The most likely players who’ll get new deals are Al-Shaair and Anderson, and possibly Schultz. I think the Texans and Stroud’s camp could wait another year, but his fifth-year option will likely be extended."

Will Anderson, Azeez Al-Shaair Trending Towards New Extensions

Of course, the NFL offseason is fluid and can shift many directions over the course of a few weeks to months, but on the surface, both Anderson Jr. and Al-Shaair would appear to be the top names worthy of a new contract.

For Anderson's case, it's no surprise that the Texans would like to keep their young defensive cornerstone around for as long as they can.

The third-year star edge rusher is coming off his best season of production yet, is only 24 years old, and can be a focal point of Houston's dominant defense for years to come so long as he's signed under contract. It may result in Anderson becoming the league's highest-paid edge rusher following those negotiations, but it'll be a price Nick Caserio and Co. will be more than willing to pay.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) leaves the field following an AFC Wild Card Round win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Al-Shaair's case is a bit different, as he's a bit further down his career timeline than Anderson is, but he's also coming off what could be the best season in Houston, having over 100 combined tackles, and was essentially the quarterback of Houston's elite defense in the middle of the field. Keeping him on DeMeco Ryans for a couple more seasons seems like an ideal decision as well.

Then there's the potential extension in play for Dalton Schultz; an underrated piece of the Texans' offensive arsenal, being the second-leading receiver behind Nico Collins and his second-highest yards mark in a single season, ultimately becoming a reliable threat for C.J. Stroud to lean on over the course of the year. At the right price, he's also shown to be deserving of a new deal.

Those three, on the surface, have a good setup to come out of this offseason with a new contract to go with it.

C.J. Stroud, on the other hand, might be slated for that extension to come next offseason, as year four will be his biggest statement season that could make or break his long-term future in H-Town. At the very least, though, that process should at least come with a fifth-year option to be accepted this offseason before Week One of the 2026 campaign gets rolling.

Simply put, it'll be a busy offseason in the Texans building over the next few months, but it should come with a couple of key cornerstones on the roster coming out on the other side with a nice payday and an extended stay in Houston.