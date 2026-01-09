Injured Texans DB Confident He’ll Play vs. Steelers

It looks like despite a bit of an initial scare questioning whether or not Houston Texans star cornerback Kamari Lassiter would be good to go against the Pittsburgh Steelers for their Wild Card matchup, he'll be ready to go for the action once kickoff arrives on MNF.

During an interview with Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, Lassiter made it clear that while he sat out for the Texans' regular season finale vs. the Indianapolis Colts, and missed Houston's first of three practices before facing the Steelers, that rest was just precautionary.

"It's kind of give and take. In my head... if I can walk, if I can talk, I can play," Lassiter said. "But, it's kind of that grey line between protecting yourself from yourself, and that's all it was."

#Texans corner Kamari Lassiter says he's good to go for #Steelers playoff game, looking forward to matchup with Aaron Rodgers @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/333s2WQKhz — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 8, 2026

Lassiter has been dealing with a lingering knee injury since Week 17's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, that led him to leave the game for some time before eventually returning midway through the action, a game that wound up a 20-16 road victory for Houston.

That issue now appears to have subsided ahead of Wild Card Weekend, setting him up to play after a one-week absence.

With Lassiter in the mix, it'll allow for the Texans to have a fully healthy secondary to take on the Steelers' offense, holding things down alongside Pro Bowler Derek Stingley on the opposite boundary, along with Calen Bullock and the versatile Jalen Pitre helping out on the back end.

Kamari Lassiter Ready for Texans' Matchup vs. Steelers

Lassiter has started for the Texans in 16 regular season games for his second year en route to becoming one of the better young corners the NFL has to offer. In those appearances, he's put together 91 total tackles, 17 passes defended, four interceptions, and seven tackles for loss––all of which are better numbers on the season from what he had for his rookie campaign in 2024.

Now with what will be his third career playoff game on deck against the Steelers, he's pumped to take on the opportunity.

"Excited's not the word," Lassiter said. "We get to go out there, play football. A lot of people's seasons are over. We're blessed enough to continue to be playing. Hostile environment, a lot on the line. You couldn't ask much more if you're competitor.

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) spins the ball after making an interception during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans secondary will be tasked with the assignment of covering Steelers star wideout DK Metcalf, who returns from a two-game suspension at the end of Pittsburgh's regular season, and will be bound to provide a massive boost for Aaron Rodgers and their offensive attack.

Lassiter won't be overlooking what Metcalf brings to the table, who, along with Stingley, are primed to be the main men tasked with covering him throughout the day.

"He's a really good player. Big, fast. got the whole route tree, strong hands, run after the catch, he can do it all. He's been doing it for a long time. And he's got a good quarterback to get him the ball. So, it's gonna be fun out there."

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

That respect for the opposition also lingers for Lassiter when honing in on matching up against a future Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers, who, while on the back-nine of his career at age 42, is still seen by the Texans’ corner as the same player he watched growing up in middle school.

He's the same guy. I mean, when I say that, I'm saying, like, he's he's been the same guy for a long time since, I was young, probably in middle school. So, he's going to go out there, he's going to make plays, do his thing, test us, and we're going to be ready.

Expect Lassiter to be good to go for the action on MNF once the time comes, bringing the same fiery intensity he always does to try and lead this Texans roster to a tenth consecutive win, and a third-straight Wild Card victory of their last three seasons.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!