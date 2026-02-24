Texans’ Davis Mills Emerging as Jets Trade Target

While the Houston Texans don't appear willing to ship out C.J. Stroud in any trades this offseason, another quarterback on their roster might be gaining interest as a target the New York Jets are interested in pursuing— that being veteran signal-caller Davis Mills.

According to Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports, Mills is one name that keeps "entering the conversation" as an answer to be the Jets' starting quarterback in 2026, either to compete with or replace Justin Fields under center.

"After last year’s failure at quarterback, the Jets are once again in the market for a starting signal caller to compete with or replace Justin Fields. Much of the narrative outside the league has centered around the team potentially making a trade for Kyler Murray. Yet people in the league tell me if general manager Darren Mougey gets his way, the Jets will look to bring in a less-expensive signal caller, and two names keep entering the conversation: Tanner McKee and Davis Mills."

It's far from the first time that Mills has been included in a bit of trade buzz this offseason, and it certainly won't be the last. But in the mix of teams that would be interested in a pursuit of the Texans quarterback, the Jets look the part of a team that not only could use him as a starter, but could have a worthwhile package to offer for Houston to truly consider shipping him out.

Why Sending Davis Mills to the Jets Could Make Sense

The Jets have had a dire need for a steady hand at quarterback for the past several years now. Mills might not be a Pro Bowl-level talent that can carry a team on his back every week, but this season proved he was more than capable of making keen decisions as a passer, didn't turn the ball over and most importantly, won games.

Those are all traits the Jets would love to have in the building for their own QB1, even if he might just be a bridge for the next franchise guy that walks through the door. And from the Texans' perspective, they might not have much of a reason to hold onto him if they are truly dead-set on Stroud being their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Especially after Mills comes off a season in which his value is some of the highest it's been in his NFL career, while also being set to hit the free agent market come 2027, maybe shipping their backup off now instead of later could be a move that best prepares them for the future ahead.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) watches quarterback Davis Mills (10) warm up before playing against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Looking at the Jets' asset pool, they have nine picks in the first two days of the draft for the next two years; five of those are first round picks. Of course, Houston won't be netting anywhere near a first rounder for Mills if they were to send him out, but it could allow New York to be a little more flexibile when dealing any future picks on tap that Houston has interest in.

The Jets have their own fourth-round pick in this year's class, have two compensatory picks in the fifth round, and also have a fourth and a fifth for 2026. That's a lot for the Texans front office to work with in a returning package for Mills, and might just allow the two sides to make something happen in terms of framework for an offseason trade.

Time will tell how Mills' future pans out in H-Town, but if the Texans front office sees the right offer come across their desk from the Jets or elsewhere for their QB2, don't be shocked if they pull the trigger.