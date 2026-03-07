Texans Re-Sign Key Defender to Two-Year Deal

The Houston Texans' roster moves continue just a couple of days away from free agency, as they have reportedly re-signed a key piece of their defensive unit for the next two years.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans have agreed to a new deal for linebacker E.J. Speed on a two-year, $13 million contract.

The deal also includes $7.5 million guaranteed, per Wilson.

Speed was slated to hit unrestricted free agency next week after spending one season with the Texans, a year in which he eventually shaped up to be a notable piece of their defense and started nine games across the course of 2025.

It was reported that the two sides had mutual interest in getting a deal done in the days ahead of their newly announced signing. And now, the Texans are able to retain one of their key free agents and a big piece of their front seven for the next two years, and on a team-friendly contract in the process.

Texans Sign E.J. Speed to 2-Year Deal

Speed is heading into what will be his eighth year pro for the 2026 season, and what will now be his second on board with the Texans after having spent his first six years in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts.

Last season, Speed played in 16 games to log 62 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, and one pass defended as a linebacker depth next to Pro Bowler Azeez Al-Shaair.

It was Speed's fourth season in a row where he had logged 60 tackles or more throughout the year, leading to his first playoff appearance since 2020 with the Colts.

The Texans clearly liked what they saw from Speed in that sample size, and enough to ink him on for a multi-year contract, and keep him signed onto Houston's roster until the 2028 offseason.

The Texans are bound to see a few changes in their linebacker room over the course of this offseason, particularly when centering in on former third-round pick Christian Harris, who is now slated to hit free agency next week and trending towards not returning to Houston after a diminished role in 2025.

Therefore, if Harris is indeed out of the mix on Houston's linebacker core in 2026, that'll lead to a further enhanced role for Speed in 2026, which he was already trending towards after becoming a frequent starter on the Texans' defense midway through the year.

Al-Shaair will remain the quarterback of the Texans' defense in the middle of the field, coming off one of his best seasons in the NFL and his best since being in Houston, and could be eyeing an extension in the near future this offseason that'll add onto Nick Caserio's busy week of roster moves and contract decisions as is.

But by keeping Speed in the mix as some necessary depth, it's hard to hate his presence onboard, especially on a team-friendly contract at an average AAV of under $7 million for a solid veteran who can start on Houston's front seven.