Texans Free Agency Big Board: Top 5 Targets at Every Position of Need

The start of NFL free agency and the new league year is sitting right around the corner, and the Houston Texans, like the rest of the league, will be eager to bring in some quality veteran upgrades from the open market to get their roster better prepared for the 2026 season later this fall.

For the Texans in particular, they've been able to clear a good amount of salary on the books in recent days that should give them ample flexibility to pursue a few quality upgrades around the league looking for new contracts in free agency.

As to who the Texans could target, there are a few key names that stick out hitting the market at some glaring positions of need that could make for some major upgrades to Houston's roster come next season. Some of them may be a bit too ambitious or pricey to make come to reality, but others could be just the right fit.

With that in mind, let's break down five possible targets hitting free agency the Texans could poke around at, rolling into free agency, who would help give this roster a nice facelift.

Left Guard

Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) and Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson (77) react after a play during the first half against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images | William Navarro-Imagn Images

Following the Texans' trade to send out Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick, there will officially be a new left guard starting Week One in Houston next season. Perhaps the free agent market could provide that next starter with one of a few appealing veterans.

Zion Johnson, Chargers

One of the top left guards on the market available is surely bound to command top dollar for the position. Knowing that the Texans just traded Tytus Howard as they were unwilling to hand him a $20 million extension, it might be tough to see them invest similar money in Johnson.

Joel Bitonio, Browns

Bitonio has been a steady veteran for some time in Cleveland, which would be a nice asset to bring to Houston. The only wrinkle is that Bitonio is 35 years old in the back nine of his career and wouldn't be a long-term solution for the Texans’ offensive line situation.

Dylan Parham, Raiders

Dylan Parham has been with the Raiders for the past four years as a former third-round pick in 2022 who could be due for a change of scenery. If the price is right, maybe the Texans look to pursue him as a starting option at left guard.

Elijah Wilkinson, Falcons

Elijah Wilkinson started every game on the Atlanta Falcons' offensive line throughout the 2025 season, has over 60 games of starting experience in the regular season, and could be set for a payday this offseason entering his age-31 season. Maybe Houston could be a place in mind.

Cole Strange, Dolphins

Could the Texans decide to channel some of their inner Patriot way by bringing in the former New England first-round pick, Cole Strange? He started over 80% of the snaps at left guard for the Miami Dolphins last season. Don't count it out.

Center

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Center has long been discussed as an area the Texans want to upgrade heading into this offseason. On the free agent market, there's one obvious big fish that teams would like to get their hands on, but a couple of other value adds that Houston could investigate pursuing.

Tyler Linderbaum, Ravens

The big prize of this year's free agents on the offensive line, Tyler Linderbaum, will be a massive upgrade on the interior for whatever team ends up signing him, whether that be with the Baltimore Ravens or elsewhere. But with the market-setting offer he's bound to get, don't hold your breath for the Texans to be the ones paying that.

Connor McGovern, Bills

Connor McGovern started over 90% of the Bills' total snaps at center this past season, and would also be a major upgrade for the Texans or any center-needy team. However, KPRC2's Aaron Wilson recently reported that Houston is currently not in on McGovern as a potential signing.

Cade Mays, Panthers

Don't be shocked if Cade Mays winds up starting for the Texans at center at the beginning of next season. The Panthers free agent has been frequently linked as a target in mind for Houston this offseason, and could bring some nice stability to their offensive interior on a relatively team-friendly contract.

Lloyd Cushenberry, Titans

A former Denver Broncos third round pick, Lloyd Cushenberry started 15 games within the division with the Tennessee Titans this past season, but could be a one-and-done candidate in Nashville. If that's the case, perhaps he could stay within the AFC South to join Houston.

Jordan Meredith, Raiders

The former undrafted free agent from Western Kentucky University was benched by the Las Vegas Raiders midseason after starting the first 13 games of the year, so he's likely to be eager to find a new home on the free agent market. Houston could offer him a chance to compete for a starting job.

Right Guard

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans guard Ed Ingram (69) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans could quickly be in need of a new right guard depending on what happens to their pending unrestricted free agent, Ed Ingram; one of their most important names hitting the open market this offseason.

Ed Ingram, Texans

The Texans would likely love to have their own standout right guard back in the mix for another season, but the market could very well price them out of Ed Ingram if he's commanding upwards of $15 to $18 million, which appears to be very well in play.s

Wyatt Teller, Browns

A name that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud reportedly wants to play withs, Wyatt Teller, could be a nice fallback option for Houston to lean on in the event Ed Ingram walks after one season. Teller is an experienced starter for Cleveland entering his age-32 season and can likely fill in as a quality plug-and-play veteran for at least next season.

Aliah Vera-Tucker, Jets

Even after being sidelined for the entire 2025 season, the Jets' former first-round pick is expected to eye a big payday of around $15 million as he hits free agency. The Texans could poke around to see if he'd be a fit, but it's hard to imagine a big investment in Vera-Tucker if they could just sign Ingram at a similar price.

Daniel Faalele, Ravens

A young and steady starter on the Baltimore Ravens' offensive line for the past two seasons, he could be well worth a look from the Texans as a longer-term option in the event Ingram departs.

Kevin Zeitler, Titans

He turns 36 in March, and is certainly in the twilight years of his career after 14 years pro and over 200 regular-season starters, coming off his most recent with the Tennessee Titans. But maybe the Texans could be a solid spot for him if Nick Caserio wanted a short-term plug-in option for the year ahead.

Safety

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) celebrates an interception in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Texans don't desperately need to add safety in free agency, especially after re-signing M.J. Stewart for another season to pair with second-year safety Jaylen Reed. But it'd be hard to hate another versatile defensive back coming in to pair next to Calen Bullock to make this elite secondary even stronger.

Kevin Byard, Bears

Kevin Byard had a career year with the Bears last season, making First-Team All-Pro and leading the league in interceptions (7). While it'd be fun, the Texans probably aren't going to spend top dollar on him considering their hefty bill due on the defensive end as it is.

Reed Blankenship, Eagles

Reed Blankenship has been a standout in the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary since emerging as a full-time starter in 2023, starting in over 50 games between the regular and postseason, and of course, claimed a championship ring two seasons ago. His presence in Houston would be an appealing one.

Nick Cross, Colts

The Indianapolis Colts' standout safety could be on the verge of a payday this offseason, and potentially an exit from the team he's been with since being drafted in the third round four years ago. The Texans would be getting a sure-fire upgrade in the back end if they wanted to invest in him, while depleting their division foe.

Coby Bryant, Seahawks

Fresh off a Super Bowl as a productive piece on the Seattle Seahawks' elite defense, Coby Bryant could be one of the few players on their roster who could land a big contract elsewhere after a career year. The Texans would certainly benefit from bolstering their own back-end with one of the newest Super Bowl champions.

Jaylinn Hawkins, Patriots

Hawkins was elevated as a Patriots' starter at safety this past season after Mike Vrabel took on some significant changes at the position. He played well, and perhaps well enough to gain interest on the free agent market for teams who want initial firepower in the secondary, like the Texans.