Texans Rumored to Target Three Big-Name RBs

The Houston Texans might be big-game hunting for an upgrade at the running back position this offseason–– and it looks like there might be three targets in mind for the front office to pursue.

According to Jonathan M. Alexander of The Houston Chronicle, the Texans have been connected as a potential landing spot for either Travis Etienne or Rico Dowdle in free agency, or could push for a trade to acquire Devon Achane of the Miami Dolphins.

"Other targets could include Jaguars running back Travis Etienne or Panthers running back Rico Dowdle. Houston general manager Nick Caserio said drafting a running back or trading for one are also options. A potential trade could include Miami Dolphins running back DeVon Achane."

Alexander also linked the Texans as a destination for Kenneth Walker III in free agency, which was already previously noted. But the latter three come as new entries into the mix as to who could solve Houston's running back needs in the coming weeks.

Texans Making a Splash at RB?

With the current state of affairs in the Texans' running back room, and the bleak future that lies ahead for Joe Mixon as injury clouds his future status and availability, it makes sense for Houston to invest heavily into the position headed into the offseason to further bolster this offensive attack for 2026.

Last season without Mixon in the fold, the Texans finished dead last in the league for EPA/rush (-0.10), and tied for second-to-last in rushing touchdowns, showing a clear need for some more talent in the backfield behind C.J. Stroud for the year ahead, which can hope for better results from this offense entirely.

As to who could be on the Texans' radar, there's an interesting cast of candidates that could be worth a look from Nick Caserio and Co.

Both Etienne and Dowdle present quality free agent backs on the market that could gain some notable interest across the league for those needy for talent in the backfield, but each is certainly capable of shouldering a sizable load of carries in the running back room on a weekly basis.

Achane, one of the league's more productive and explosive backs throughout this past season, would also provide a monumental difference for how this Texans rushing offense could look in 2026, but as with any blockbuster trade for a big-name star, would require a tantalizing package to come from Houston to motivate Miami to make that happen.

The aforementioned free agent options might come as a bit more appealing, and maybe more likely than a big trade for a talent like Achane for the front office, simply in an effort to maximize their asset pool heading into this offseason.

But regardless of how it comes to form, Houston appears more than willing to invest nicely into that aspired upgrade in the running back room, and will remain a key storyline to watch once Houston gets closer to the NFL's free agency period.