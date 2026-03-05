Texans Expected to Move On From Veteran DE

The Houston Texans' defensive line is setting up to see at least one of their veterans from last season depart from the roster heading into this offseason.

That veteran is none other than defensive end Denico Autry, who's slated to hit NFL free agency once the market opens next week, and appears likely to have played his last snap with the Texans.

According to The Houston Chronicle's Jonathan M. Alexander, Autry is not expected to be back with the Texans next season as he was unhappy with his role on Houston's defense last year.

"Denico Autry is not expected to return to the Texans," Alexander wrote. "He was unhappy with his role last season, according to two league sources with knowledge of his thinking. But there’s a chance Derek Barnett could return."

Denico Autry on His Way Out of Houston?

If true, Autry's departure will end his two-year stay with the Texans, and he'll be hitting the free agent market to join what would be the fifth team of his NFL career.

Autry was mainly a rotational piece on the Texans' defensive line throughout the past two years, but had been dealing with consistent injuries throughout the 2025 campaign that hindered his availability virtually the entire year.

In the 12 games he was active, Autry had eight tackles and 3.5 sacks along with one forced fumble being the dominant duo that was Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter off the edge.

But now as he enters what will be his 36th year, and his place in the Texans' defense being gradually phased out, it looks as if he and Houston will be going in different directions this summer, and perhaps lead to a new face or two filling in at depth at defensive end.

Derek Barnett Could Re-Sign?

One name on the Texans' defense who appears he could be on his way back for the 2026 campaign, though, is veteran defensive end Derek Barnett, who could be a candidate that claims some of the snaps that'll be leftover from Autry's expected departure.

Barnett was able to be a bit more consistent and available in his role along the Texans' defense throughout the 2025 campaign for what was his second full season with the team, logging 5.0 sacks on his behalf along with 21 combined tackles.

While Anderson and Hunter are the two biggest cogs on the Texans' pass rush machine that makes this elite group go, having situational depth behind them can come as a bit of an underrated asset, and one that Houston will be set to invest at least some money in for this defense to sustain as a both deep and effective unit headed into 2026.

Don't count out the Texans from bringing in one or a couple of new veterans on the defensive line throughout the course of free agency kicking off next week. But as for Autry, he looks like he already has one foot out the door.