Texans’ TE Status Uncertain Ahead of Broncos Matchup
The Houston Texans could be without a big part of their lineup during Week 9's matchup vs. the Denver Broncos.
According to the Texans' latest injury report after their second practice of the week, tight end Dalton Schultz was listed as a DNP for the second-straight practice with a knee/shoulder injury.
Per head coach DeMeco Ryans, he still remains confident that Schultz will return this week, saying he expects the tight "back as the week goes on...he's doing well, progressing just fine'' from Wednesday's practice.
However, now with two straight DNPs, the questions are buzzing about whether the Texans will have their starting tight end ready to go vs. the Broncos on Sunday.
Dalton Schultz Status in Question vs. Broncos
Schultz has remained a top component of the Texans' offense since the start of the season.
During his first seven games of the season, Schultz has posted 32 catches for 308 yards without a touchdown score, but has been the second-leading pass-catcher in the offense behind Nico Collins.
Schultz found his way to a critical role in the Texans' offense following the events of their Week 1 loss vs. the LA Rams, where Cade Stover, their previous starter at the tight end spot, would go down with a broken foot that would land him on the Injured Reserve list.
Since then, Schultz has remained a consistent part of C.J. Stroud's arsenal, but with a second-straight missed practice this week, there could be a chance he misses his first game of the season vs. the Broncos.
Without Schultz in the tight end room, the Texans would have just one active name at the position rolling into Week 9: Harrison Bryant, who was brought in earlier this season from the Cleveland Browns' practice squad.
The Texans may also have the potential to elevate recently practice squad addition, Dalton Keene, to an active roster spot vs. the Broncos if Schultz isn't ready to go. Keene last suited up for Houston in the 2023 season for one game and could have that opportunity once again, depending on how the status for Schultz falls.
The Texans will have one more practice before kickoff in Houston vs. the Broncos, but if Schultz ends up missing a third straight session, that puts serious doubt on his availability this weekend, which in turn makes this offense look just a bit differently against a stout Denver defense.
