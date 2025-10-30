What Nico Collins' Return Means for Texans' Offense vs. Broncos
The Houston Texans are getting back a major weapon in the form of Nico Collins for their Week 9 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos.
Collins, who was taken out of the middle of Week 7's MNF matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks with a concussion and was sidelined for Week 8 vs. the San Francisco 49ers, has officially cleared concussion protocol to play this upcoming weekend against the Broncos.
"Blessed to be off the protocol," Collins said after Texans' practice. "Feeling good, feeling excited about this week's great matchup."
Along with Collins, the Texans are also expected to get wide receiver Christian Kirk back into the mix vs. Denver, marking some big-time re-inforcements into C.J. Stroud's pass-catching corps.
But what does that mean for the Texans offense and the rest of their receivers heading into a critical matchup vs. the Broncos? Here's a look at three factors to keep an eye on.
Expect Nico Collins to Earn Lion's Share of Targets
Just as he left the Texans' offense, don't expect Collins' target share to decline much, even after a special bounce back week from Houston's unit without him against San Francisco.
So far this season, the Texans' star wideout has a team-leading 26 receptions, 339 yards, and three touchdowns, albeit while missing a game and a half— averaging just over six targets a game, but with nine or more in three of those showings.
This Texans offense has proven to be strong with Collins leading the charge for Stroud in recent years, and especially against a Broncos defense that will be without reigning DPOY Pat Surtain II. Expect Houston to not be afraid of airing out the football in their upcoming matchup.
C.J Stroud Will Keep Spreading the Love to Young WRs
Now, that doesn't mean we should totally forget about the other young wide receivers who stepped up in Collins' absence.
Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins both proved to be quality, serviceable pieces in the offense. Xavier Hutchinson continued to make his mark, and as the Texans get deeper and deeper into the season, that trust will only grow more confident in this group of budding pass-catchers.
They won't be the top guys featured in Stroud's passing offense, but Nick Caley should get his guys some deserved extra touches now and moving forward after a big week.
Don't Forget About Christian Kirk
Collins won't be the only receiver returning from injury for the Texans this week vs. Denver, as veteran slot man Christian Kirk is also coming back into the mix from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for two weeks. Don't think that Houston won't look to try and get his season back on the right track with a few looks his way.
In the three games he's played this season, Kirk has 10 total receptions for 109 yards, but had a strong day during his most recent outing vs. the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 with a season-high in receptions (61) and catches (4).
It'll be interesting to see how Kirk's share of opportunities stacks up to the rookie duo and Hutchinson, but with how he was utilized pre-injury with at least three targets a game, he won't be simply pushed to the side vs. Denver.
