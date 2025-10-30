Texans Daily

What Nico Collins' Return Means for Texans' Offense vs. Broncos

The Houston Texans are getting their top weapon back vs. the Denver Broncos.

Jared Koch

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are getting back a major weapon in the form of Nico Collins for their Week 9 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos.

Collins, who was taken out of the middle of Week 7's MNF matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks with a concussion and was sidelined for Week 8 vs. the San Francisco 49ers, has officially cleared concussion protocol to play this upcoming weekend against the Broncos.

"Blessed to be off the protocol," Collins said after Texans' practice. "Feeling good, feeling excited about this week's great matchup."

Along with Collins, the Texans are also expected to get wide receiver Christian Kirk back into the mix vs. Denver, marking some big-time re-inforcements into C.J. Stroud's pass-catching corps.

But what does that mean for the Texans offense and the rest of their receivers heading into a critical matchup vs. the Broncos? Here's a look at three factors to keep an eye on.

Expect Nico Collins to Earn Lion's Share of Targets

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) tackles Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during the fourt
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) tackles Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just as he left the Texans' offense, don't expect Collins' target share to decline much, even after a special bounce back week from Houston's unit without him against San Francisco.

So far this season, the Texans' star wideout has a team-leading 26 receptions, 339 yards, and three touchdowns, albeit while missing a game and a half— averaging just over six targets a game, but with nine or more in three of those showings.

This Texans offense has proven to be strong with Collins leading the charge for Stroud in recent years, and especially against a Broncos defense that will be without reigning DPOY Pat Surtain II. Expect Houston to not be afraid of airing out the football in their upcoming matchup.

C.J Stroud Will Keep Spreading the Love to Young WRs

Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) reacts after catching a pass for a touchd
Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Now, that doesn't mean we should totally forget about the other young wide receivers who stepped up in Collins' absence.

Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins both proved to be quality, serviceable pieces in the offense. Xavier Hutchinson continued to make his mark, and as the Texans get deeper and deeper into the season, that trust will only grow more confident in this group of budding pass-catchers.

They won't be the top guys featured in Stroud's passing offense, but Nick Caley should get his guys some deserved extra touches now and moving forward after a big week.

Don't Forget About Christian Kirk

Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) reacts after rushing for yards during
Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) reacts after rushing for yards during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Collins won't be the only receiver returning from injury for the Texans this week vs. Denver, as veteran slot man Christian Kirk is also coming back into the mix from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for two weeks. Don't think that Houston won't look to try and get his season back on the right track with a few looks his way.

In the three games he's played this season, Kirk has 10 total receptions for 109 yards, but had a strong day during his most recent outing vs. the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 with a season-high in receptions (61) and catches (4).

It'll be interesting to see how Kirk's share of opportunities stacks up to the rookie duo and Hutchinson, but with how he was utilized pre-injury with at least three targets a game, he won't be simply pushed to the side vs. Denver.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Deputy Editor of Houston Texans On SI and has covered the NFL since 2023. Jared is a graduate of Western Kentucky University. His works have also appeared on MSN, Yahoo, and Bleacher Report.

Home/News