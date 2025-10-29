Texans DE Linked as Potential Trade Deadline Mover
The Houston Texans, just like the rest of the NFL in recent weeks, have been subject to a fair bit of trade deadline rumors and chatter to link a few potential moves or roster shifts that could transpire ahead of next month's deadline to best position this team for a playoff push.
And while a lot of the discussion has been focused around who the Texans could look to acquire from the outside, there's also some lingering talks of who could be on the move from inside the building–– one of the names connected in some recent trade speculation being one of Houston's veteran defenders: defensive end Darrell Taylor.
ESPN's D.J. Bien-Aime pointed out one player on the Texans' roster who seems most likely to be headed for a deadline deal, where Taylor came to mind as the top candidate to keep watch of:
"Defensive end Darrell Taylor. Taylor has been a healthy scratch for all but three games. He has pass-rush ability, as he had 24.5 sacks in the previous four seasons," Bien-Aime wrote.
Darrell Taylor Could Be Trade Candidate for Texans
Taylor hasn't been much of a difference-maker for the Texans this season, but that's in part due to his limited role throughout the first eight games. He's been active for three games on the year, putting just two tackles next to his name in the process.
At just 28 years old with previous production still on his resume, there's reason to believe another team looking to pass-rushing ability on the market could be interested in his services if the Texans are willing to shop him.
Especially with the Texans choosing to keep Taylor on and off the gameday roster, that could be an indication that they aren't too dedicated to retaining him on the roster heading into the offseason. The right offer could pique the interest of a front office led by Nick Caserio looking to maximize his assets, but it remains to be seen if that comes to fruition.
With the deadline striking early next week, we won't have to wait long to discover the verdict on what the Texans do or don't decide to do once the buzzer sounds, but Taylor, among anyone else on Houston's roster, might be a prime name to keep watch of until that time arrives.
