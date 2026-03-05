Texans, Trent Brown Agree to New Contract

The Houston Texans and veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown have reportedly agreed to a new contract.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans have agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal to re-sign Brown for the 2026 season.

OT Trent Brown and the Houston Texans reached agreement today on a one-year extension worth up to $7 million, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus. pic.twitter.com/6y4BGDtJ91 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2026

Brown was slated to hit the open market last week with the opportunity to sign elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent, but he and the Texans have now agreed to a new deal to keep him onboard for a second year in H-Town.

Brown was initially brought onto the Texans' roster during the 2025 offseason after an injury-riddled season with the Cincinnati Bengals as one of the many veteran additions, a hopeful aid to their re-constructed offensive line.

It would take until the middle of the season for Brown to get on the field as a starter on Houston's offensive line, but when he did get a chance to fill in, he turned out to be a pleasant surprise.

Brown started the last seven games of Houston's regular season slate at right tackle when the team would then go on a seven-game win streak rolling into the postseason that would eventually lead to a third-straight win in the Wild Card round.

Brown finished the season graded with a 68.6 overall grade via Pro Football Focus, 40th among 89 eligible tackles, and excelled as a run blocker with a 71.3 grade throughout the season.

Within those seven regular-season games played, Brown allowed just one sack on his behalf in 479 snaps and incurred five penalties.

Now, the Texans have seemingly seen enough from Brown in that small sample size to warrant another year on the roster, as he and Houston now come to terms on another short-term deal. If he shows out well in camp and preseason, it could lead to his start on the opposite side of Aireontae Ersery at right tackle once Week One rolls around.

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) sits on the bench during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

However, the Texans' work on the offensive line certainly isn't done moving deeper into the offseason.

Houston is likely to have multiple new starters on their offensive line following their trade earlier in the week to send Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns, and could opt to make more upgrades in the room following that deal––particularly at the center spot, and right guard depending on how the pending free agency of Ed Ingram pans out.

But having Brown onboard for another year on a team-friendly, short-term contract is far from a bad investment to make that'll help retain some continuity in the offensive trenches for a second season. Especially if Brown is able to stay healthy throughout the course of what will be his 12th-year pro in the NFL, he'll be a nice asset to have for stabilizing this Texans offensive line further.