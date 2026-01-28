The Houston Texans are moving on from tight ends coach Jake Moreland, along with a few other staff moves heading into the 2026 offseason.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans are parting ways with Moreland, along with assistant coaches Ben Bolling and Mike Snyder.

#Texans move on from tight ends coach Jake Moreland, per league sources, assistant linebackers coach Ben Bolling, offensive assistant Mike Snyder @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 28, 2026

Moreland, the biggest name let go in the Texans' reported staff moves, had been with the organization for the past three years, being a top voice in the ear of guys like Dalton Schultz and Cade Stover over this past season.

The Texans will now be searching for a new tight ends coach in the coming days to weeks, a process that Wilson reports as currently ongoing.

Texans Make One Offensive Coaching Change

Moreland's leave, along with assistants Bolling and Snyder, are the first reported coaching changes for the Texans within the 2026 offseason, and might be one of the multiple shifts made on the sidelines overall, depending on how the coming days fare.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans noted that the Texans would take the following week to evaluate their coaching staff after their divisional round loss to the New England Patriots.

As for the top of the coaching collective, both offensive coordinator Nick Caley and defensive coordinator Matt Burke will be retained for another season to call plays for their respective units behind DeMeco Ryans, who will enter his fourth year at the helm for the Texans in 2026.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans watches play against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

There's still a chance that the Texans could make additional moves to positional coaches on either side of the ball. The defense is coming off a historic-level season that makes big moves a bit unlikely, and offensively, there's yet to be any reported moves outside of Moreland.

This season, the Texans had solid production at the tight end position in the form of Dalton Schultz, who was tied for third amongst the position in the NFL for total catches (86) and sixth for total reception yards (777).

However, in a season where the Texans fell flat on the offensive end, some variation of changes to the coaching staff on that side of the ball were bound to take place.

Houston finished the season as the 13th-best scoring offense in the NFL, but 18th in total yards and 19th in total touchdowns. Improving that turnout heading into next season will be the key talking point surrounding the Texans this offseason, and will likely be a sentiment that the Houston front office agrees with.

