How Texans' Spot in the AFC South Shifted After Day 2 of Free Agency

After two days of NFL free agency, the Houston Texans have been busy in refining their roster for next season with both internal re-signings and external additions, setting up for an exciting group rolling into the 2026 campaign.

But around the AFC South, there's also been some notable action taking place. There's been some player movement in, out, and around the division that sets up for a bit of a different landscape before next year, and could end up playing in favor of the Texans.

With that in mind, let's break down some of the big moves taking place around the AFC South, and hand out some way-too-early rankings of where each team stands in the division after two days into the legal tampering period.

Key Additions: WR Wan'Dale Robinson, DL John Franklin-Myers, CB Alonte Taylor, CB Cordale Flott

Key Departures: DL Arden Key

The Tennessee Titans have been one of the league's biggest spenders through two days, not only by giving Cam Ward a strong weapon at wide receiver in Wan'Dale Robinson from the New York Giants, but also three new starters on Robert Saleh's defense that at least makes this group better than a three-win team in 2026.

However, it's hard to say these additions made from the first two days are going to flip their standing in the AFC South overnight. A brand-new, unproven coaching staff is in the building and still has multiple lingering holes still left to address around the roster.

Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, left, and new head coach Robert Saleh field questions by the media at the new head coach’s introductory press conference at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's still tons of time to improve across the offseason. For now, it still looks like they're trending for last place in the division for a third straight year.

Key Additions: DL Arden Key

Key Departures: DL Kwity Paye, OT Braden Smith, WR Michael Pittman

The Indianapolis Colts did manage to retain their biggest free agent hitting the market, Alec Pierce, on a hefty contract with an AAV of $29 million. But they still lost a couple of impact players on both sides of the ball in Kwity Paye and Braden Smith. Daniel Jones also signed on for the next two years, offering some stability.

The Colts still have ample depth to patch both holes. But they don't have a ton of flexibility in the draft without a first-round pick, and will still be banking on Jones to return to full form from a torn Achilles. Taking those factors into account, it's hard to see them taking a leap over the other two teams atop them in the South.

Key Additions: DL Dennis Gardeck

Key Departures: LB Devin Lloyd, RB Travis Etienne, CB Greg Newsome

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't been the most active team on the free agent market this offseason, but they have had some big names leaving on both sides of the ball.

Devin Lloyd, their leading tackler from last season, and Travis Etienne, their leading rusher, are among those pieces now walking out of the building––both are big-time pieces that led to what made them so successful in 2025, and to this point, there are no clear replacements onboard that will fill those voids.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) stands on the field during pregame warmups against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

We also can't forget that the Jaguars don’t have a first-round pick at their disposal next month, considering they shipped that off to the Cleveland Browns last year to select Travis Hunter.

Jacksonville still appears on pace to reach double-digit wins once again in 2026, but it's reasonable to expect a slight regression from what they managed to do last year.

Key Additions: S Reed Blankenship, OT Braden Smith

Key Departures: DL Tim Settle, LB Christian Harris

The Texans are in a great spot within the AFC South after the initial motions of free agency. Not only have they managed to bring in external talent in the form of new safety Reed Blankenship and right tackle Braden Smith, but they've also retained a ton of their existing talent on the roster that made them so successful in the second half of last season.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Ed Ingram is back on the offensive line to keep a major piece upfront for the next three years. Sheldon Rankins is returning for the next two to keep their defensive interior intact. Extensions for guys like Danielle Hunter, Dalton Schultz, and even Ka'imi Fairbairn have locked in key cornerstones in all three phases.

The Texans still have the draft on the horizon for next month (in which they currently have a first-round pick) and the Will Anderson Jr. extension to approach. But so far, Houston's looking primed for another double-digit win season, and perhaps their third AFC South victory of the past four years.