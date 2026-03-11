How Texans' Spot in the AFC South Shifted After Day 2 of Free Agency
In this story:
After two days of NFL free agency, the Houston Texans have been busy in refining their roster for next season with both internal re-signings and external additions, setting up for an exciting group rolling into the 2026 campaign.
But around the AFC South, there's also been some notable action taking place. There's been some player movement in, out, and around the division that sets up for a bit of a different landscape before next year, and could end up playing in favor of the Texans.
With that in mind, let's break down some of the big moves taking place around the AFC South, and hand out some way-too-early rankings of where each team stands in the division after two days into the legal tampering period.
Key Additions: WR Wan'Dale Robinson, DL John Franklin-Myers, CB Alonte Taylor, CB Cordale Flott
Key Departures: DL Arden Key
The Tennessee Titans have been one of the league's biggest spenders through two days, not only by giving Cam Ward a strong weapon at wide receiver in Wan'Dale Robinson from the New York Giants, but also three new starters on Robert Saleh's defense that at least makes this group better than a three-win team in 2026.
However, it's hard to say these additions made from the first two days are going to flip their standing in the AFC South overnight. A brand-new, unproven coaching staff is in the building and still has multiple lingering holes still left to address around the roster.
There's still tons of time to improve across the offseason. For now, it still looks like they're trending for last place in the division for a third straight year.
Key Additions: DL Arden Key
Key Departures: DL Kwity Paye, OT Braden Smith, WR Michael Pittman
The Indianapolis Colts did manage to retain their biggest free agent hitting the market, Alec Pierce, on a hefty contract with an AAV of $29 million. But they still lost a couple of impact players on both sides of the ball in Kwity Paye and Braden Smith. Daniel Jones also signed on for the next two years, offering some stability.
The Colts still have ample depth to patch both holes. But they don't have a ton of flexibility in the draft without a first-round pick, and will still be banking on Jones to return to full form from a torn Achilles. Taking those factors into account, it's hard to see them taking a leap over the other two teams atop them in the South.
Key Additions: DL Dennis Gardeck
Key Departures: LB Devin Lloyd, RB Travis Etienne, CB Greg Newsome
The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't been the most active team on the free agent market this offseason, but they have had some big names leaving on both sides of the ball.
Devin Lloyd, their leading tackler from last season, and Travis Etienne, their leading rusher, are among those pieces now walking out of the building––both are big-time pieces that led to what made them so successful in 2025, and to this point, there are no clear replacements onboard that will fill those voids.
We also can't forget that the Jaguars don’t have a first-round pick at their disposal next month, considering they shipped that off to the Cleveland Browns last year to select Travis Hunter.
Jacksonville still appears on pace to reach double-digit wins once again in 2026, but it's reasonable to expect a slight regression from what they managed to do last year.
Key Additions: S Reed Blankenship, OT Braden Smith
Key Departures: DL Tim Settle, LB Christian Harris
The Texans are in a great spot within the AFC South after the initial motions of free agency. Not only have they managed to bring in external talent in the form of new safety Reed Blankenship and right tackle Braden Smith, but they've also retained a ton of their existing talent on the roster that made them so successful in the second half of last season.
Ed Ingram is back on the offensive line to keep a major piece upfront for the next three years. Sheldon Rankins is returning for the next two to keep their defensive interior intact. Extensions for guys like Danielle Hunter, Dalton Schultz, and even Ka'imi Fairbairn have locked in key cornerstones in all three phases.
The Texans still have the draft on the horizon for next month (in which they currently have a first-round pick) and the Will Anderson Jr. extension to approach. But so far, Houston's looking primed for another double-digit win season, and perhaps their third AFC South victory of the past four years.
Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jared Koch is the Deputy Editor of Houston Texans On SI and has covered the NFL since 2023. Jared is a graduate of Western Kentucky University. His works have also appeared on MSN, Yahoo, and Bleacher Report.