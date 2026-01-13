Seven Key Takeaways From Texans' Wild Card Victory Over Steelers

The Houston Texans took care of business against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers in a commanding 30-6 win for the NFL's final Wild Card matchup of a six-game slate, advancing Houston to a third consecutive divisional round appearance in three seasons, and a statement performance to open up this year's postseason slate; this time against a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

It certainly wasn't a perfect affair for the Texans throughout the way. Multiple mistakes came to form for their turbulent offense, the defense needed a couple of drives to be fully warmed up for a red-hot second half, and Pittsburgh even led the way at the end of the first quarter to make for buzzing concerns of whether Houston might actually be on the ropes.

However, in due time. that late-game execution would end up developing as it has for Houston the entire second half of this season, which now advances them to the divisional round against the New England Patriots come next weekend, and a league-leading ten-straight wins heading into it.

Before moving onto what's ahead though, let's unpack seven key takeaways from the action that unfolded for the Texans in Pittsburgh.

1. Aaron Rodgers Left With No Answers

For a Steelers' offensive game plan revolving around quick passes and getting playmakers in open space, it was certainly a formula that panned out as expected for this swarming Texans defense; one that's excelled all year at holding down the short passing game.

As a result, that left Aaron Rodgers in quite a bind, leaving him to complete just 17 of 33 passes for 146 yards, one interception, and led the Steelers to zero offensive touchdowns throughout the night for just Pittsburgh's second time this season–– their last being in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns.

Perhaps it was a reflection of the Texans' elite, all-around defense doing what they do best, or the Steelers' limited offensive attack that led to the results that transpired, and left this offense looking lifeless and out of gas by the time the fourth quarter arrived. Regardless, it made for a pretty one-sided affair, even while Pittsburgh was in the comfort of their own home.

2. Texans' Defense Turned to Offense

While this defense gave Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers’ scoring attack trouble from start to finish in Pittsburgh, they also made sure to turn that defensive prowess into a stellar offense for themselves in the process.

The Texans came away in this one with not one, but two defensive scores from the Steelers' lackluster offensive performance; the first coming from a strip sack fumble turned to a 33-yard touchdown return from Sheldon Rankins at the top of the fourth quarter, and the second coming towards the end of that same period with a 50-yard Calen Bullock pick six on Rodgers––capping off a 23-0 fourth quarter in favor of Houston.

It's often said that the best defense is a good offense, but perhaps for the Texans in particular, the best offense might be their elite defense, which posted even more touchdowns on their behalf than their scoring unit did.

3. Vital Mistakes for C.J. Stroud to Clean Up

Sure, the Texans clawed their way to a commanding 24-point victory on the road in a hostile Pittsburgh environment, but the story on the offensive side of the ball was dramatic, inconsistent, and worrisome, particularly for how things were handled by C.J. Stroud under center.

Stroud finished his day with a whopping five fumbles on the day; two of which were lost to the defense, and three of which he recovered himself. Regardless of how those drops happened, though, that's an inexcusable number of mistakes to be made in a postseason game for any quarterback, and by extension, any offense.

Stroud also chipped in a red zone interception in the second quarter that added to those crucial early giveaways, and might've brought some added and unnecessary stress for Houston fans in the process––which ended up with the Texans quarterback finishing completing 21 of 32 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown.

Whether those issues of keeping the ball in hand come down to Stroud himself or there's blame to be had for center Jake Andrews on the snap, five fumbles cannot stick on the box score again if Houston wants to pull away consistent playoff victories; those mistakes lose football games.

Postseason action can oftentimes come down to the thinnest margins if not careful, and while that might not have been the story here in Pittsburgh thanks to an elite defensive night of production, those offensive woes most definitely will be a wake-up call for this unit moving forward to take care of the football way better than how things panned out today.

4. Nico Collins' Potential Concussion

One big injury hit the Texans in the middle of the second half that brought a major hit to their offensive attack, as star wideout Nico Collins would be carted off in the fourth quarter, being sent to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion for which he did not return.

If Collins does indeed have a concussion, it could be a real cause for concern. Not just for his status against the New England Patriots for next weekend's divisional round, but perhaps even further, as that would make for his second concussion of this season following his previous one in Week 7 vs. the Seattle Seahawks, coincidentally, also on Monday Night Football.

Depending on how this week of practice unravels will be a major tell as to what to expect for Collins’ status in New England. If he's out, expect more opportunity for not only Houston's veteran playmakers, but also their pair of rookies in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.

5. Christian Kirk Lights Up the Box Score

Of everyone within the Texans' receiving corps to step up in a day filled with ups and downs, none were able to step up in the capacity that veteran Christian Kirk did, who wound up having one of his best games since arriving in Houston earlier this past offseason

Kirk dominated the day for Texans pass-catchers by securing eight catches on nine total targets for 144 yards and a touchdown—more than half of what Stroud threw for collectively throughout the night in Pittsburgh—shaping up to be a reliable weapon lining up at the slot and making plays after the catch to really help keep this attack steady that had a few bumps and bruises early on.

Especially if Collins is set to miss any time moving forward pending the of his concussion, having a veteran like Kirk stepping in as a chain-mover and safety net for Stroud will be critical for the offensive success of any playoff run that lies ahead

6. Texans' Stout Third Down Efficiency

A huge difference between the Texans' and Steelers' offense throughout the night in Pittsburgh: third-down efficiency.

The Steelers converted on just two of their 14 total opportunities on third down, while the Texans were able to keep the chains moving on 10 of their 15 third-down situations. A vastly different turnout that led to a huge difference of total yards, 408-175, and 21 first downs for the Houston compared to just 13 for Pittsburgh.

Of course, that offensive effectiveness needs to be parlayed with finishing drives. Keeping the ball moving on third down doesn't mean much when that same ball is being turned over to the defense multiple times, and mistakes continue piling up on the unit as a whole that put a halt to that ability to keep posting points on the board. But with just those minor tweaks, Houston's scoring unit has the talent and the ceiling to be a real complement for their elite defense.

7. Survive and Advance

No matter how pretty or ugly it may have been, a win is a win for the Texans, which, after taking care of business in Pittsburgh, now tasks them with the challenge of hitting the road once again to face the New England Patriots in Foxboro, looking for their first-ever divisional win in franchise history in the process.

The past two seasons, the Texans have come up short in this exact same position. Despite a Wild Card win for C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans, it's never come with that extended success to reach the conference championship for the first time in Texans history.

However, with this top-tier defense playing at their current level, and this offense proving to be capable of consistently getting yards downfield, there's a real chance this year's script can end a bit differently with the right tweaks coming out of this win. Yet, the challenge ahead in New England will be a bit more challenging than what the Steelers had to offer.

The task at hand, for Ryans and the Texans, will be to keep their heads down through a short week of practice, get healthy, and iron out the mistakes that may have bubbled up in Pittsburgh to ensure a smoother and steadier operation come next weekend. Time will tell if that'll come to fruition, but at least for now, win number one is officially stamped in the books.

