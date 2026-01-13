Texans DB Exits vs Steelers With Knee Injury

The Houston Texans saw one of their starting defensive backs go down with an injury early against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to an injury report update from the Texans, rookie safety Jaylen Reed is questionable to return against the Steelers with a knee injury.

#Texans rookie safety Jaylen Reed injured his knee and is questionable @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 13, 2026

Reed went down with the knee issue early in the first quarter of action for Houston's Wild Card outing in Pittsburgh–– on the Steelers' first offensive drive of the game–– after attempting to make a tackle on running back Jaylen Warren.

Reed had returned to the Texans' defense as their starting safety after a five-week absence, dealing with a forearm injury that put him on Injured Reserve for the second time this season. Now, just a few snaps into his first game back, with that same outing being Houston's first playoff game, he'll be forced out once again, and it remains to be seen if he'll return.

UPDATE: Jaylen Reed has returned in the second quarter against the Steelers.

Jaylen Reed Leaves vs. Steelers With Knee Injury

Reed, the Texans' sixth-round pick from earlier this offseason, has been sidelined since Houston's matchup vs. the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 with a forearm injury; one that required surgery and placed him on Injured Reserve for the five-week stretch that preceded their postseason action.

After Reed's injury against Indianapolis, there were questions buzzing surrounding whether he'd be able to play once again this season, especially after using one Injured Reserve activation this season already. However, that chatter was silenced after he was able to practice in full capacity for this week of practice before traveling to Pittsburgh, then inevitably elevated for the postseason.

When he's been on the field during the regular season, Reed put together 14 combined tackles and one fumble recovery, most of those numbers coming during his breakout performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 12 that forced him into the Texans' starting defense and their star-studded secondary just one game later.

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans safety Jaylen Reed (34) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Now, though, the injury bug has hit once again, and while it could be a minor injury, it could force him out for some stretch of time in Pittsburgh.

For the time that Reed will be sidelined, expect Myles Bryant, Houston's backup veteran safety, to play a bit more time in the back-end alongside Calen Bullock, also with star nickel Jalen Pitre to play some extended time at the safety position outside of his typical spot in the defense.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!