Most of the Houston Texans' current roster headed into the 2026 season has come to fruition due to a good bit of home-grown drafting and developing as opposed to building up through the free agent market.

Whether it be on the offensive end with cornerstones C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins, or their collection of defensive talents on one of the best units in the league, Houston's new regime led by Nick Caserio has generally done a strong job of building up this roster naturally for what's now been three straight seasons over .500.

But in the past decade, the free agency market has also played a notable role in getting this group to where it's at now. Some investments have been more than worthwhile, while other deals came with some pretty strong buyer's remorse shortly after.

So as this year's NFL free agency period looms right around the corner, let's turn the clock back to find the Texans' best and worst signings of the past decade.

Best: Danielle Hunter, 2024

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) is introduced before playing against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Texans' signing of Pro Bowl running back Lamar Miller back in 2016 had an appealing case, but it's hard to deny just how impactful Danielle Hunter's addition has been to Houston's defense following his deal signed back in 2024.

The Texans made their splash to land Hunter with a two-year $49 million contract following eight years spent with the Minnesota Vikings, and the veteran edge rusher has proved himself to be worth every penny.

In the two years Hunter's been with the Texans, he's led the team in combined sacks (27.0) as a pivotal piece of their elite front seven. He landed an All-Pro selection for a dominant 2025 campaign, and has shown no signs of slowing down for what will be his third season in Houston after signing on to a new extension last offseason.

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Worst: Brock Osweiler, 2016

Aug 28, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nearly 10 years ago to the day, the Texans put pen to paper on their infamous Brock Osweiler contract that might go down as the worst deal the team has made in franchise history.

The Texans signed Osweiler to a four-year, $72 million contract from the Denver Broncos as their hopeful option under center for the future after the 25-year-old has shown promise following Peyton Manning's departure in the Mile High.

Inevitably, Osweiler would only spend one season in H-Town for an overall shaky campaign, throwing for less than 3,000 yards on a 59.0% completion rate with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 15 games.

The Texans would advance to the divisional round to ultimately lose to Tom Brady's Patriots in a 16-34 loss behind Osweiler’s three interceptions, which then led to his trade to the Cleveland Browns in a salary dump move in 2017 that forced Houston to send out a second-round pick just to get out of his contract— the selection that wound up being Nick Chubb.