If it wasn't already looking bleak for the Houston Texans to see Joe Mixon or Jimmie Ward return for the 2025 season, general manager Nick Caserio has made those hopes look a bit worse.

During Caserio's latest appearance on SportsRadio 610, while he didn't exactly rule either out for the year, he did say that it would be "hard" for either Mixon or Ward to play this season.

“Yeah, no real change there," Caserio said of Ward and Mixon's status. "I mean, we're getting pretty close to the end here. So, it'll probably be hard for them to play this season, but you never know what’s going to happen."

"Again, we've been consistent since the beginning. Not going to really put any timetables on it, kind of take it one day at a time. But, by the same token, I would say we’re kind of getting closer to the end here... Nothing substantive at this point.”

Joe Mixon, Jimmie Ward Unlikely to Return

Both Mixon (foot) and Ward (foot) have been out for the Texans dating back to this summer in OTAs and training camps with their respective injuries, each being on the PUP list through 15 weeks of the regular season.

And while there was initial hope for both to make a return to the field at some point in the season earlier in the year, it's pretty hard to see either make an appearance with just three games left to go in the regular season without any sign that either are trending towards being ready to take snaps.

Instead of Mixon in the backfield, it's been rookie Woody Marks and Nick Chubb taking the majority of work in the Texans' running back room, and will likely continue to do so for the remainder of the year, along with recent 53-man roster signing Jawhar Jordan after his 100-plus-yard day vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

At safety, the Texans have gone through several changes and injuries without Ward, but have had the constants of Jalen Pitre and Calen Bullock continuing to make plays in the secondary, along with Houston's star corner duo, that's been able to sustain this unit as what might be the best collective defense in the NFL.

More clarity will likely come on Mixon and Ward's injuries deeper into the offseason, but for now, both look like they'll remain out for the foreseeable future.

