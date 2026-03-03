Texans Shake Up Defense With Jimmie Ward Decision

In a day where the Houston Texans have made multiple roster changes, it appears they have one more up their sleeve in the form of cutting ties with one of their veteran defensive backs.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans have released safety Jimmie Ward from their roster.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2026

The move for the Texans saves just under $1 million against the cap in another money-saving move for Houston, coming just over a week before free agency kicks off, and allows for a bit more financial flexibility for the front office.

As for Ward, he finds his way to the open market with the chance to find a new team ahead of the 2026 season, ending his tenure with the Texans after three years.

Texans Release Jimmie Ward After Three Seasons

The release of Ward effectively ends a tumultuous three years with the Texans; a tenure that was filled with ups and downs, injuries, and even some legal trouble that clouded his status for his most recent season in 2025.

Ward ultimately played 20 games with the Texans upon signing to the team in 2023 from the San Francisco 49ers, and was a productive starting safety when he was able to stay on the field.

In those 20 games, he collected 98 total tackles, five tackles for loss, seven passes defended, and three interceptions, and was a quality piece for DeMeco Ryans' elite defense after joining his unit from San Francisco.

Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward (20) is introduced before playing against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

However, that production wouldn't be able to consistently stick to Houston's defense for the long term, as things would begin to go downhill following that first year with the Texans.

During the 2024 season, Ward would wind up seeing his season cut short due to a foot injury that limited him to just 10 games. Upon returning from that injury headed into the 2025 season, Ward would then face some legal troubles in the offseason that then further clouded his status moving into the year, and eventually led to the veteran safety never seeing the field throughout the year.

Now, after being out of the fold for the entire season, it appears the Texans will now be turning in another direction to fill their safety position opposite of Calen Bullock for 2026, and start that process by releasing Ward, and saving a bit of cap as well.

The Texans will now likely look to add a bit more depth to their safety position throughout the offseason, whether that be in the draft or via a new addition in free agency.

As for Ward, he'll be able to sign to a new team before free agency gets rolling, so long as he's physically able to perform following his recovery from last offseason's foot surgery, and could sign that new contract before the new league year and free agency officially kicks off later next week.